asu.edu
Alum reflects on the ASU program that helped advance his career
With nearly two decades of experience as a respiratory therapist under his belt, Michael Day said he felt his career growing a bit stagnant. His solution? Pursuing a degree commensurate with his experience. The Ohio native bucked the trend and settled on an online out-of-state program, the Master of Healthcare...
asu.edu
Stacy Leeds named as new dean of ASU Law
Leeds will become the 2nd woman to serve as dean at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. The search for the next dean of Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law was extensive. It started more than a year ago and took search committee members all around the country.
asu.edu
Prolific authors to gather in the Valley for bilingual book event
Co-sponsored by Social Transformation Lab and Palabras Bilingual Book store, this event centers the importance of language, community and culture. Arizona is among a unique group of states whose southern lines border Mexico, and where recent conversations about the U.S.-Mexico border have been colored by political strife and humanitarian crises like family separation and harsh punishment for those seeking to cross.
asu.edu
Psychology student wins prestigious travel research award
Kieran Andrew to present at the Emerging Researchers National Conference in Washington, D.C. For one undergraduate student, major life decisions serendipitously happen around the dinner table. Kieran Andrew, a student at Arizona State University’s Barrett, The Honors College double majoring in psychology and neuroscience, began his research journey as a...
asu.edu
'The Gifts of Daso' exhibit reveals African American history, art, culture
A new art exhibit opening as a special engagement at Arizona State University depicts the richness of culture in the 20th century American South through the eyes of acclaimed folk artist John Daso. “The Gifts of Daso: Let Me Tell You the Story” will be presented Sunday, Nov. 14 as...
asu.edu
Using curiosity to build resilience in children
Paola Hernandez receives prestigious scholarship to support her research. While in high school, Paola Hernandez worked as a nurse aide at a local hospital in Texas, a state where, according to a 2022 report by the Texas Care for Children, from 2009 to 2019, there was a 35% increase in the number of high school students who reported that they attempted suicide, and over 3,000 children are on waitlists with reported extensive mental health care needs that aren’t being met.
asu.edu
ASU Online students win honors at storytelling festival
Students adapted 17th century Spanish plays into their own voice. The 5-year-old twins were in bed for the night, sound asleep and unaware of what was happening just outside their home. Kathleen Berger, their mother, was dressed in black slacks and a white top. She looked at her script, held...
asu.edu
Pathways for the Future honors scholarship awardee during Salute to Service week
ASU transfer students, military service members find scholarship program provides more than just financial assistance. Editor's note: This story is part of our Salute to Service coverage, Nov. 1–11. Learn about the schedule of events. For Gil Ruiz, the path to a college degree was not always straightforward. But...
asu.edu
ASU senior found passion for democracy after taking political sciences courses for enjoyment
David Lowdermilk made his decision to come to Arizona State University as a freshman without political science in mind. After taking a handful of introduction-level political science courses, Lowdermilk applied to the School of Politics and Global Studies with a newfound passion for democracy and civil liberties. Upon his admittance...
asu.edu
ASU senior obtains master's degree after NCAA granted additional spring season
A combination of professional goals and being a student-athlete led Maria Villanti to consider receiving an online Master of Arts in global security from Arizona State University. While COVID-19 cut Villanti’s junior year lacrosse season short, the NCAA granted all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility. Villanti knew...
asu.edu
ASU Sun Devil Marching Band: More than marching and music
Arizona State University's Sun Devil Marching Band teaches students much more than notes and rhythms. “We teach students life skills and how to be responsible,” said James “Hud” Hudson, professor of practice in the School of Music, Dance and Theatre and director of ASU Athletic Bands. At...
asu.edu
Homecoming at ASU: Time-honored traditions return with free family fun
It’s that time of year again when Sun Devils from all across the world descend upon Tempe for the long-awaited tradition that is Homecoming. This year will once again be filled with free, fun, family-friendly activities for all. Events begin Nov. 13; view the full schedule here. The celebration...
asu.edu
Music of the heart
Guitars for Vets program offers music lessons to veterans in need of healing. Editor's note: This story is part of our Salute to Service coverage, Nov. 1–11. Learn about the schedule of events. Army veteran Stephen Bradford once held a skewed view of the world. He saw some “ungodly...
