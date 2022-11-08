ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Majic 93.3

Check Out The Free Zumba Class Saturday In Texarkana

The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will have a free Zumba class on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The "Zoomba In The Park" will be on Saturday from noon until 1 pm at Spring Lake Park 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana Texas. What exactly is Zoomba? This...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Free turkeys Nov. 20

PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
PRESCOTT, AR
ktoy1047.com

Pine Street school catches fire

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
FireRescue1

Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cleanup process from Friday’s tornadoes will be a lengthy one for many East Texans trying to get their lives back together. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight, so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor Shequila Hawkins.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

Storm damage from Friday, November 5

Severe weather moved across the listening area Friday night as the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for the region. Warnings were issued to about 9:15 pm for portions of Howard, Pike, Little River, Sevier and other surrounding counties. Tornados were reported in McCurtain County, Oklahoma with one confirmed...
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness

Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
CASS COUNTY, TX
