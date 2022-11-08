Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clay Shoot Benefits Caddo Area Council This Saturday, November 12
Texarkana-area Scouts are holding a Sporting Clays Shoot this Saturday at Rocky Creek Outdoors, there's still time to get signed up or even volunteer to help. Strap on the ear and eye protection and get ready for some fun busting clays while raising money for local Scouting programs through the Caddo Area Council.
Creed Fisher Brings His Hilarious ‘Burrito Song’ To Texarkana
Take a trip back in time with the band from the "Pines Country Club" at Whiskey River Country in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River...
Check Out The Free Zumba Class Saturday In Texarkana
The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will have a free Zumba class on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The "Zoomba In The Park" will be on Saturday from noon until 1 pm at Spring Lake Park 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana Texas. What exactly is Zoomba? This...
hopeprescott.com
Free turkeys Nov. 20
PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Stop by One of These Blood Drives in Texarkana & Surrounding Areas in November
Did you know that one donation of blood can actually help up to three people? You can make a difference and it takes very little time to donate. During the Holiday season donations drop off but the need is still there. Please stop by one of these Life Share blood drives this month.
Harvest To Distribute Food Relief To New Boston Wednesday Morning
Texas residents living in or around the New Boston area in Bowie County, if you need food relief help, Harvest Regional Food Bank will be at T&P Trail Head Park Wednesday morning. Who Is This For?. Harvest Regional Food Bank is planning this distribution of 400 emergency food boxes to...
ktoy1047.com
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.
ktalnews.com
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
Big Car Shows and A Fall Festival Are Things You Can Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Big car shows and a Fall Festival are just some of the awesome things you can do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Fall Festival with a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, and more. This great event is happening on Saturday at Three Chicks Feed and Seed in Texarkana Arkansas. There will be a pancake breakfast as well.
FireRescue1
Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
KLTV
Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cleanup process from Friday’s tornadoes will be a lengthy one for many East Texans trying to get their lives back together. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight, so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor Shequila Hawkins.
KLTV
Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
Overnight Red Cross shelter in Idabel closing today
A massive cleanup effort is still underway in McCurtain County, just days after 2 tornados hit the area.
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Storm damage from Friday, November 5
Severe weather moved across the listening area Friday night as the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for the region. Warnings were issued to about 9:15 pm for portions of Howard, Pike, Little River, Sevier and other surrounding counties. Tornados were reported in McCurtain County, Oklahoma with one confirmed...
Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness
Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
KSLA
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
Elks Lodge #2771 Car & Motorcycle Show and Poker Run Is Saturday
Texarkana Texas Elks Lodge #2771 on New Boston Rd is hosting a car and motorcycle show, and a poker run this Saturday, November 5. Car and Motorcycle Registration starts at 8:30 AM through 9:45 AM, the show starts at 10 AM. Judging will begin at noon with winners in each category announced at 1 PM.
NWS upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4, estimated winds at 170 mph
IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Idabel tornado to an EF-4. The Shreveport bureau confirmed the information on Twitter. The tornado tracked for 58 miles, beginning in Texas and ended in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Estimated winds are believed to be around 170 miles per hour.
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0