WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Brookside Brethren Church will sponsor a Griefshare event “Surviving the Holidays” at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the church. For more information, call 1-304-288-1004. The November recycle date at the Aurora School is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 12.
WVNews
Update: North Elementary in Morgantown, West Virginia, taken off lockdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — North Elementary in Morgantown was given the all clear Thursday afternoon after going on lockdown due to reports of possible gunshots in the area. The lockdown was lifted, and it is believed that someone may have been hunting on private land a considerable distance...
WVNews
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties on Thursday …
WVNews
Health Department schedules second ‘Get the 411 on Drugs: Parent Rally’
ACCIDENT — On Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Northern High School cafeteria, Lt. Michael Sigmund from the Maryland State Police and Dfc. Jenna Wilt, school resource officer from the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, will brief parents, guardians and any other interested adults on the most common trends among youth.
WVNews
WVU recognizes 'Most Loyal' during Mountaineer Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Loyal Mountaineers come from all walks of life with each showing their dedication in their own unique ways. This year, during the 75th Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University, a lawyer, CEO, associate dean and executive administrative assistant who have all shown this tremendous commitment to WVU will be honored as 2022’s “Most Loyal.”
WVNews
EQT Foundation establishes GIVE Marion Fund with $50,000 donation to YCF
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. has partnered with the EQT Foundation to support nonprofits in Marion County through a new endowment fund. The GIVE Marion Fund was established with a $50,000 donation from the EQT Foundation. The annual earnings from...
WVNews
Traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, to be altered for Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.
WVNews
Martino gifts promote mental, physical and financial well-being at WVU School of Dentistry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia University School of Dentistry alumnus Dr. Robert Martino. Stress and anxiety led him to doubt whether he had what it takes to complete his education and succeed in oral healthcare. “I wish I would’ve...
WVNews
Tri-State Gazebo: 25 years in Garrett County and counting
SWANTON — Tri-State Gazebo Inc. is celebrating 25 years in business this year. The company was first established by Winston Miller and his father, Roy Miller. After spending time gaining experience at a gazebo shop in Tennessee, Winston Miller came back to Garrett County and started the business with his father in January 1997.
WVNews
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
WVNews
Healthy Families Garrett County participates in Pilot Program
OAKLAND — Effective in January 2022, Maryland Medicaid expanded coverage to include evidence-based home visiting services (HVS) for Medicaid participants. Home visitors associated with either Healthy Families America (HFA) or Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) will be reimbursed for providing supportive services for pregnant individuals during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as support for both parents and the child after birth up to age 2.
WVNews
Busy 1st weekend of football playoffs for locals
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — And then there were 48. Three classes of 16 teams will hit the field on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the first round of the WVSSAC high school football playoffs.
WVNews
Shinnston's Shohei: Delaney Haller signs with Fairmont State
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — When Lincoln softball coach Yancey Weaver finally got Delaney Haller on his team her sophomore season in 2021 (her freshman year was canceled due to COVID-19), he had an outline for the ace right-hander. “My game plan was that I wasn’t going to throw...
WVNews
Backyard Brawl is new territory for WVU squad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's shiny new basketball team may not find out how good it is, but it will surely find out what it's made of Friday night at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh when it plays the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl series that stretches back to 1906.
WVNews
Participant at 411 Parent Rally wins WVU football tickets
OAKLAND — Mayjel Wildesen was the winner of two West Virginia University football tickets awarded on Sept. 29 at the 411 Parent Rally. She and 37 other adults gathered at Southern High School to learn about common trends and threats that youth are facing.
WVNews
MDOT meets with Garrett County officials in annual statewide tour
OAKLAND — Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. and other representatives of the Maryland Department of Transportation met this week with Garrett County officials to discuss MDOT’s six-year Draft FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP). The Draft CTP calls for a record $19.9 billion six-year investment to...
WVNews
Young people combat storm water erosion at 4-H Camp
BITTINGER — One hundred thirty young people attending the Garrett/Allegany/Washington 4-H camp this summer learned about climate change and its impact on severe weather events. Locally, severe weather occurrences can result in problems of flooding and stormwater erosion.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
WVNews
Huggins, Mountaineers prepare for Backyard BasketBrawl
Pitt and West Virginia will meet for the 189th time on the basketball court Friday night (7 p.m., ACC Network Extra) when the Mountaineers travel to the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh. The rivalry is the most frequent for both men’s basketball programs, and...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
