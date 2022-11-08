Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Cable vs. Streaming Services: Which Is Cheaper? We Do the Math
Thanks to Netflix pioneering a movement, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well for more than 10 years. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
AdWeek
Peacock Launches NBC Affiliate Stations Livestream for Premium Plus Users
Soon, subscribers of Peacock’s premium plus tier will have 24/7 access to their local affiliate station via a channel on the Peacock homepage. The live stream channel, set to launch Nov. 30 in all 210 NBC affiliate markets, will feature NBC’s complete lineup of local news, sports and weather, along with popular network shows like Today, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and NBC primetime.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?
Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
TechCrunch
Hulu set to raise the cost of the Hulu Live TV bundle in December
Starting on December 8, Hulu Live TV subscribers will have to pay $74.99 per month for the bundle with Hulu Live TV (Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) and Disney+ (No Ads)– which was previously the basic $69.99/month plan. Since Disney+’s ad-supported plan is launching on December 8, subscribers can opt for...
The Verge
40 percent of US Disney Plus subscribers picked the bundle with ESPN Plus and Hulu
Disney Plus added over 9 million subscribers in the US in the last several months, and many people in the US are opting for its bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. In its earnings report on Tuesday, Disney also revealed that it added 12.1 million Disney Plus subscribers globally, making for 164 million in total, as well as 14.6 million subscribers across all its services.
Disney+ Adds 12.1 Million Subscribers to Cross 164 Million Worldwide Ahead of Ad-Tier Launch
The Walt Disney Co. closed its July-September quarter with a 12.1 million gain in Disney+ streaming subscribers. Coming in at 152.1 million last quarter, Disney+ subscribers totaled 164.2 million by Oct. 1, the end of the conglomerate’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results, which were reported Tuesday. The pickup of 12.1 million, 2 million of those new accounts in U.S. and Canada, for the flagship streamer smashed analysts’ forecasts of an 8.9 million subscriber gain. Overall, Disney’s spectrum of direct-to-consumer services, which comprise Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+, has surpassed 235 million global subscribers, up from 221.1 million total subscribers worldwide at...
Is Paramount Plus free with a cable subscription?
The Paramount Plus streaming service is closely associated with CBS, but can those with access to CBS get Paramount Plus for free?
tipranks.com
Will Live Sports Streaming Help Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Win More Subscribers?
As per a Wall Street Journal report, Netflix is interested in bringing live sports to its platform to enhance its business. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is reportedly interested in streaming live sports on its platform, as per a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that cited people familiar with the matter. Live sports and other content, like news, could help the company expand its subscriber base.
Warner Bros. Discovery Promotes Marybeth Strobel to Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales
Warner Bros. Discovery has promoted Marybeth Strobel to Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, the company announced Wednesday. Reporting directly to Warner Bros. Discovery Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer, Jon Steinlauf, Strobel will be managing the national sales bundle that includes Food Network, TLC, OWN, Cooking Channel, TBS Entertainment, Cartoon Network and WB Syndication.
World Screen News
ITV Reports Revenue Gains at Studios Division
ITV plc expects revenues at ITV Studios this year to outperform pre-pandemic levels, reporting a 16 percent gain to £1.4 billion for the first nine months of the year. ITV plc overall revenues were up 6 percent to £2.5 billion, more than half of which came from non-ad-based sources. Media and entertainment revenues slipped 2 percent to £1.6 billion, with total ad revenues down 2 percent, despite gains in digital advertising. Total ad revenues are projected to be down between 1 percent and 1.5 percent this year, with the media group expecting the coverage of the World Cup to help offset the impact of broader macroeconomic trends. In Q3, ITV saw its ad revenues fall by 14 percent.
The Verge
Peacock makes big play for cord cutters with live TV from all local NBC stations
Peacock is adding live TV to its repertoire in a big way, but only for subscribers that pay for the service’s top-tier Premium Plus plan. Today, NBCUniversal announced that customers in all 210 affiliate markets will be gaining 24/7 access to their local NBC station. Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually.
Compass, Inc. (COMP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
COMP earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Charlie Collier on Why He Left Fox for Roku and His Vision for the Future: ‘The Vast Majority of Advertising Will Be Streamed’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Charlie Collier surprised the industry in September when he exited his perch as CEO of Fox Entertainment for something a bit more unconventional: president of Roku Media. But anyone who knows Collier, or has followed his career, knows the move jibes with the exec’s longtime entrepreneurial spirit. At AMC, Collier helped turn what was American Movie Classics into a programming powerhouse, with defining shows like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” while building AMC Studios and expanding SundanceTV. At Fox, he navigated the network’s independent evolution by acquiring new building blocks like Tubi, Bento Box and TMZ, and growing...
Hulu with Live TV channels, sports, price, plans and packages
All you need to know about the Hulu with Live TV packages, price and channels.
Peacock to start live streaming all NBC programming
Peacock is getting a brand new feature, as the streaming service is adding 24/7 live streams of NBC programming, both national and local.
nexttv.com
Roku Integrates Nifty Sports Search and Aggregation Feature Into Its Homepage ... Sans ESPN
Roku's new sports 'experience' lacks direct access to the 'Worldwide Leader' at launch, but it's still able to cover most of the bases by including sports-focused vMVPDs. With the NFL, college football and basketball, the NBA and NHL, and year-around global futbol activity all converging at the end of the year, following sports on television is a challenging search proposition for sports fans.
TechCrunch
YouTube begins rolling out Shorts on TV globally starting today
The new Shorts-watching feature will require a smart TV from 2019 or later, a newer gaming console or a streaming device, YouTube says. The videos themselves can be found on the new Shorts shelf on the homepage of the YouTube app or on a creator’s channel page. In a...
Ars Technica
Slingboxes, streaming video way before it was cool, go dark tomorrow
Slingbox, the device and service that was into streaming digital television long before the world was ready for it, will die a cloud-based server death Wednesday, November 9. The service was nearly 17 years old. Sling Media announced two years ago that the Slingbox would be discontinued, noting that "all...
makeuseof.com
What Is Video on Demand (VOD) Streaming and How Does It Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Video on Demand streaming, or VOD streaming, has taken the world by storm since its launch. Many of us use VOD technology without knowing it, probably because we don’t know much about it.
Comments / 0