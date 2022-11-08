ITV plc expects revenues at ITV Studios this year to outperform pre-pandemic levels, reporting a 16 percent gain to £1.4 billion for the first nine months of the year. ITV plc overall revenues were up 6 percent to £2.5 billion, more than half of which came from non-ad-based sources. Media and entertainment revenues slipped 2 percent to £1.6 billion, with total ad revenues down 2 percent, despite gains in digital advertising. Total ad revenues are projected to be down between 1 percent and 1.5 percent this year, with the media group expecting the coverage of the World Cup to help offset the impact of broader macroeconomic trends. In Q3, ITV saw its ad revenues fall by 14 percent.

1 DAY AGO