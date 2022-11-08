ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection

It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified

Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 10–16

Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. The former UH football player turned comedian has been selling out show after show. The rising funnyman is known for his riffs on local people and life in Hawai‘i. Read our recent feature on him. (link to article) Nov. 12...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls closed at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really great,” said Kailua […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Richard Bissen discusses plans as Maui County mayor

HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022) Hawaii has a new governor-elect: Josh Green. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 9, 2022) Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Election officials: 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone yet to be processed, 3rd printout likely hours away. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Steve’s Chicks Offers Korean-Style Dishes and Beverages

Honolulu (KHON2) – Steve’s Chicks, welcomes customers to dine into their facility located at Kunia Shopping Center. From popular dishes like Seafood Kimchi Pancake, Kimchi Seafood Udon, Steve Style Pork Rib Set and their original chicken, Steve’s Chicks offers Korean menu items alongside their popular chicken dishes. 21 and over customers can also purchase signature soju drinks only offered at Steve’s Chicks.
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu's CORE program rolling along after a year

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year since the city started its Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program -- also known as CORE. The program assists homeless residents with non-emergency care, in order to free up first responders for more serious medical cases.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Allison Wong, head of state arts agency, put on administrative leave

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Board of Commissioners have placed Allison Wong, the head of the state arts agency, on administrative leave, KITV4 has confirmed Thursday. The state Foundation on Culture and the Arts appointed Wong as its executive director in August 2022.
HONOLULU, HI

