hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD stands by its scanner access ban, but launches new online system with dispatch details
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an online system for viewing dispatch logs. It is an alternative to scanners, which were encrypted earlier this year. HPD is denying access to those scanners for the media and the public, so the web-based dispatch system, CADS, is what they’re providing instead.
WorkHawaii to host their largest hiring event
This hiring event is the last one of the year, and the City is saying that it may even be the largest.
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection
It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui mayoral race: Bissen thanks his supporters while Victorino apologizes to his
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A triumphant Maui County Mayor-elect Rick Bissen thanked supporters for believing in him on Wednesday, a day after ousting incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino in the general election. “I feel very lucky, very honored. The fact that the county of Maui, Molokai, Lanai has placed their trust in...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified
Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 10–16
Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. The former UH football player turned comedian has been selling out show after show. The rising funnyman is known for his riffs on local people and life in Hawai‘i. Read our recent feature on him. (link to article) Nov. 12...
Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls closed at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really great,” said Kailua […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Richard Bissen discusses plans as Maui County mayor
HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022) Hawaii has a new governor-elect: Josh Green. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 9, 2022) Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Election officials: 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone yet to be processed, 3rd printout likely hours away. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State...
hawaiinewsnow.com
King Kekaulike returns to the HHSAA tournament awaiting the winner of Nanakuli, PAC-5
A drive-by shooting leaves a Kapolei man with a welt and a message for the public. Wailuku voter service center will have more signage and crowd control measures. More signage and more crowd control measures are up at the Voter Service Center in Wailuku. ‘There is no playbook’: As next...
KHON2
Steve’s Chicks Offers Korean-Style Dishes and Beverages
Honolulu (KHON2) – Steve’s Chicks, welcomes customers to dine into their facility located at Kunia Shopping Center. From popular dishes like Seafood Kimchi Pancake, Kimchi Seafood Udon, Steve Style Pork Rib Set and their original chicken, Steve’s Chicks offers Korean menu items alongside their popular chicken dishes. 21 and over customers can also purchase signature soju drinks only offered at Steve’s Chicks.
Kalani’s Madixx Muramoto eager to continue family legacy at UH
Madixx Muramoto, the granddaughter of legendary former University of Hawaii baseball coach Les Murakami, signed her letter of intent to play for the UH softball team on Wednesday.
KITV.com
Honolulu's CORE program rolling along after a year
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year since the city started its Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program -- also known as CORE. The program assists homeless residents with non-emergency care, in order to free up first responders for more serious medical cases.
LIST: Best garlic shrimp spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best garlic shrimp spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
KITV.com
Allison Wong, head of state arts agency, put on administrative leave
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Board of Commissioners have placed Allison Wong, the head of the state arts agency, on administrative leave, KITV4 has confirmed Thursday. The state Foundation on Culture and the Arts appointed Wong as its executive director in August 2022.
KHON2
Engel and Volkers Honolulu Talks How The 1031 Exchange Can Help Investors Save Money
Honolulu (KHON2) – The 1031 Exchange is a powerful tool that can help Investors save thousands of dollars in taxes, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers Honolulu talks to William “Bill” Exeter about the 1031 Exchange. The 1031 Exchange has been part of the U.S. Tax Code...
Hawaii women’s basketball falls at Portland
Hawaii falls to 0-2 for the 2022-2023 season.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-by shooting with a so-called hydrogel gun left a Kapolei man with a welt ― and a message for the public. Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something violently hit him in the neck. “A car...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several races too close to call with thousands of ballots still being processed
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most of the major statewide election showdowns are decided, but several other races are still too close to call as the state waits for the latest statewide results. Some 12,000 ballots on Oahu alone still needed to be processed Wednesday. Those votes were still being looked at...
Fort Ruger theater demolished, making room for a new theatre
On Wednesday, Nov. 9. crews began demolishing the Ruger theatre to make room for a new theatre that has been under construction for two years already.
