Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line
The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all of the ramps leading to and from the Route 8 bridge on the Utica-New Hartford line. Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line. The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all ramps to and from the...
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
Car from Central New York Might Become a Collectible Hot Wheels Toy
You might see this car from Central New York in toy stores soon!. Rob Freeman and his customized 1956 Volkswagen Beetle are among several semi-finalists for the annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner will see their vehicle immortalized in die-cast form as an actual Hot Wheels toy. Freeman said...
Here’s Where To Find Santa In Upstate New York For The 2022 Season
Do you hear his sleigh bells ringing in Upstate New York? Santa Claus has arrived for the 2022 Christmas season. Where can you find him?. We've decided to search the web and find as many places where you can find Santa Claus throughout Central New York and Upstate. If you have any other places that we should add to our list, feel free to text us on our station app.
Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family
Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
Cell Phones for Soldiers Collection Underway in CNY
This item that many discard in the trash can literally buy free talk-time for U.S. soldiers stationed around the globe to speak with friends and family this holiday season. We're talking about cell phones. It doesn't have to be new or even necessarily working. It can be old, flip, fold, cracked-screen, doesn't work/never worked, got it for free and hated it, found it broken in a box in the basement. Senator Joe Griffo is again teaming with AT&T and the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in the Cell Phone for Soldiers Campaign. Not only will they take you're old mobile phone, tablets are also being collected this year.
The Scoop on Where to Get Ice Cream in CNY, Even in the Winter
It's never too cold to get ice cream! Quench your cravings this winter close to home in Central New York. Nicky Doodles is excited to announce the opening of their winter ice cream parlor. The shop will be opening for the new season right next to their location in Rome, but not just for take out this year.
Run Into The Holiday Season With The Jingle Jog In Clinton New York
Looking to run full speed into the 2022 holiday season? Take a 5K run during the Clinton 5K Jingle Jog. The 2022 Clinton 5K Jingle Jog will take place on Saturday, November 26th at 8AM at the corner of Williams Street and College Street in Clinton New York. Right after Thanksgiving, so what are you waiting for?
The Tiki Bar at The Winds of Cold Springs Harbor Marina to rebuild after Nov. 1 fire
BALDWINSVILLE — Just over a week after it closed for the season, the Tiki Bar at The Winds of Cold Springs Harbor Marina in Lysander was badly damaged in a […]
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
wxhc.com
Cortland Residents Donate 15-Acres Near Skaneateles Lake to Finger Lakes Land Trust
On Tuesday, November 1st, the Finger Lakes Land Trust had announced it had acquired 15-acres of steep forested land on Glen Haven Rd. in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County. The land was donated by Cortland County residents Karen and Chet Seibert. When asked why Karen and Chet donated...
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
Strong thunderstorm with 40 mph winds and hail hitting northern Onondaga county
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong thunderstorm could bring 40 mile per hour winds and hail to northern Onondaga County according to the National Weather Service. The storm was spotted at 5:56 p.m. near Camillus and Baldwinsville and is expected to hang around the north end of the county until around 6:30, the National Weather Service said.
WKTV
Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
Your Kids Can Party After Hours with Cool Animals at This CNY Zoo
There's nothing fun like being somewhere late at night when you're not usually supposed to be there. Well for kids that is!. It's time to bring out your kid's inner party animal for a night full of fun. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to be hosting their Kids' Night Out, coming up on Friday, November 18th.
Five NY Women-Owned Businesses were awarded a $5,000 grant
ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida Counties were awarded $5,000 in a ceremony hosted by The Women’s Fund at The Griffiss Institute in Rome, New York. A total of $25,000 was awarded to celebrate the founding of The Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which is a volunteer-driven, not-for-profit that […]
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1