Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
Kansas Public Radio
‘We Ought to Be Ashamed’: Kansas Board Urges Schools to Eliminate Native American Mascots
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Saying it hurts students, the Kansas Board of Education is calling on the state’s public schools to eliminate Native American-themed mascots within five years. The board endorsed a recommendation from an advisory group on Thursday that included representatives from all four federally recognized tribes...
Kansas Public Radio
Conservatives Sweep Races for Seats on Kansas State Board of Education
UNDATED (KCUR Radio) – Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing the moderate board further to the right. In District 3, covering southern Johnson County and part of Miami County, incumbent Michelle Dombrosky won the race...
Kansas Public Radio
A Social Work Licensing Exam That People of Color Fail More Often Is Under Scrutiny in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kansas — The test to become a licensed social worker is hard. It takes years of schooling, test prep — and depending on the exam — hundreds of hours of working in the field. April Diaz, a fourth-year Ph.D. candidate at the University of Kansas, took...
Kansas Public Radio
Kansans Pass Constitutional Amendment on Election, Removal of Sheriffs
UNDATED (Kansas Reflector) – The state’s voters embraced an amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday requiring election of county sheriffs and narrowing options for ousting a wayward chief law enforcement officer, while an amendment granting the Legislature more authority to reject state administrative regulations could be headed to defeat.
Kansas Public Radio
What is a runoff election? Let's break down what's happening in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff election, where Democrat Raphael Warnock will face Republican Herschel Walker for a second time. On top of this race being exceptionally close, Georgia is also one of only two...
