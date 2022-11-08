ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Public Radio

Conservatives Sweep Races for Seats on Kansas State Board of Education

UNDATED (KCUR Radio) – Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing the moderate board further to the right. In District 3, covering southern Johnson County and part of Miami County, incumbent Michelle Dombrosky won the race...
Kansas Public Radio

Kansans Pass Constitutional Amendment on Election, Removal of Sheriffs

UNDATED (Kansas Reflector) – The state’s voters embraced an amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday requiring election of county sheriffs and narrowing options for ousting a wayward chief law enforcement officer, while an amendment granting the Legislature more authority to reject state administrative regulations could be headed to defeat.
Kansas Public Radio

What is a runoff election? Let's break down what's happening in Georgia

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff election, where Democrat Raphael Warnock will face Republican Herschel Walker for a second time. On top of this race being exceptionally close, Georgia is also one of only two...
GEORGIA STATE

