beckershospitalreview.com
Intermountain launches 'Primary Promise' campaign to improve children's healthcare
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, alongside community leaders, has launched a philanthropic initiative to boost children's healthcare in Utah and the Intermountain West. The "Primary Promise" campaign, launched Nov. 10, aims "to transform the delivery of children's healthcare, expanding within and beyond hospital walls to ensure every child can access...
Ryan and Ashley Smith boost Primary Children’s cancer efforts with $20 million donation
During the game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers, Ryan Smith and his wife, Ashley Smith, announced their philanthropic foundation will make a $20 million donation to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Never lose your "why"': How Cleveland Clinic's 1st chief caregiver officer is tackling staff engagement
When Kelly Hancock, DNP, RN, became Cleveland Clinic's first chief caregiver officer in June 2020, she was tasked with leading strategic development and implementation of employee engagement during the thick of the pandemic. Today, she continues this responsibility — and oversees daily operations for human resources and nursing teams — while keeping in mind lessons she's learned along the way.
beckershospitalreview.com
Patients, providers prefer these 27 health systems 2 to 1 over competitors
WebMD and Medscape announced their 2022 Choice Awards on Nov. 10, recognizing hospitals that are preferred by patients and providers across five speciality areas: oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology and gastroenterology. To gather data, WebMD randomly intercepted relevant conditions and audiences on its website and provided 1,000 to 1,500 viewers per...
beckershospitalreview.com
ChristinaCare partners with virtual care company Hims & Hers
ChristianaCare has partnered with virtual care company Hims & Hers to offer patients in several East Coast states access to in-person primary and specialty care services. By partnering with Hims & Hers, the Newark, Del.-based health system gains access to a broader patient population for its Center for Virtual Health and network of primary care, outpatient services and specialty care services, according to a Nov. 10 press release from the virtual care company.
beckershospitalreview.com
OSU Wexner Medical Center names HR chief
Sarah Sherer was named senior associate vice president and chief human resources officer for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, according to a Nov. 9 news release shared with Becker's. Ms. Sherer is chief human resources officer of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health. She is...
New cancer therapy takes personalized medicine to a new level
Personalized care has been a buzzword in medicine for years, but new research on cancer treatment is taking it to a new level. Detailed in a study published Thursday in Nature, the new approach combines several cutting-edge technologies to provide perhaps "the most complicated" treatment ever given. But by targeting a patient's own tumor from within, it also offers the possibility of successfully treating people who are out of options.
Women Report Less Satisfaction, More Challenges with Cancer Care
Female cancer patients are less satisfied with the quality of their cancer care than male cancer patients and are more likely to report that their symptoms were not taken seriously and that they had to prove their symptoms to providers. According to the latest Survivor Views survey from the American...
curetoday.com
Detecting Lung Cancer on the Move
Tumors can spread from one lung to the other and beyond. How are possible cancer metastases diagnosed in early stages?. In 2002, 53-year-old David Sturges made an appointment with a cardiologist to screen for heart disease, which ran in his family. He underwent electron beam computed tomography (CT) to check calcification in the arteries, an indicator of the disease.
