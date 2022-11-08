Twenty-four students in 4th-7th grade recently participated in the Ready, Set, Build! competition hosted by Iowa State University and the Iowa DOT. This learning experience put students in teams of four and challenged them to design and build a bridge out of provided materials. The goal was to build a bridge with the highest structural load capacity. Throughout the day, students had the opportunity to learn from engineering professionals from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) and Iowa State University’s Institute for Transportation.

