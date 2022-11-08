Read full article on original website
admschools.org
Ready, Set, Build! – DeSoto Gate Students Participate in ISU/DOT Competition
Twenty-four students in 4th-7th grade recently participated in the Ready, Set, Build! competition hosted by Iowa State University and the Iowa DOT. This learning experience put students in teams of four and challenged them to design and build a bridge out of provided materials. The goal was to build a bridge with the highest structural load capacity. Throughout the day, students had the opportunity to learn from engineering professionals from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) and Iowa State University’s Institute for Transportation.
universityherald.com
Top 5 Best Resources for Math Students
Whether you're getting straight A's or you're struggling to get by - the right resources for math students can be a game-changer. Math is a subject that needs to be tackled differently than any other class, so you'll need the right tools and resources to master it. So here are...
Algonac sixth graders getting back to basics in new life skills, leadership program
From Bunsen burners to stove tops, Algonac sixth graders are learning valuable life skills thanks to their science teacher. Students Leading the Way is a new program where kids learn important life skills, such as cooking, sewing and social etiquette. Cheri Soultaire, a sixth grade science teacher at Algonquin Elementary School, started it this fall. She said that while it is similar to a home economics class, it teaches leadership skills as well.
admschools.org
Middle School Students Build Mathematical Relationships Through Real-World Scenarios
8th-grade Algebra students learning about “FUNCTIONS”. They experimented with different input values to see how the output was affected, made a table to organize their points, graphed them, then determined the correct equation/Function Rule. They were learning how functions are “relationships” between exactly one input/ (independent variable) and its output (dependent variable) and that there are several different visual ways to represent them.
Jeffco Public Schools unanimously approves school closure, consolidation plan
The Jeffco Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday in favor of closing 16 elementary schools in a consolidation move.
Arlington schools prepare students for BlueOval City jobs
With the anticipated arrival of Ford’s BlueOval City to West Tennessee, the Arlington school district is working on a curriculum to better prepare students for those type jobs.
