ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
osoblanco.org

What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained

Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thinks Kyrie Irving Is Being Used

Kareem recently appeared on CNN to talk about Kyrie. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most vocal former NBA stars when it comes to politics. When COVID happened, Abdul-Jabbar started his own Substack where he began to blog about various topics. His Substack is read by many, and it has oftentimes led to some interesting discourse.
NBC Los Angeles

Watch Meek Mill Accidentally Trip Ref During Sixers Game

Meek Mill accidentally trips ref during Sixers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There clearly wasn't enough leg room at the 76ers bench for Meek Mill on Monday. The Philadelphia rapper, who had his legs stretched out on the side of the court, accidentally sent an NBA referee skidding...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Darvin Ham Makes Eye-Opening Comments About The Lakers

Darvin Ham has had his work cut out for him. When Darvin Ham was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers this season, fans knew it was going to be a work in progress. Ham was coming into a near-impossible situation. From Russell Westbrook’s bad fit to the Lakers’ horrific roster construction, Ham was not being given good pieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Isiah Thomas Has More Smoke For Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have been beefing with one another since the late 80s. Of course, Thomas played for the Bad Boy Pistons, while MJ played for the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons bested Jordan for the first portion of his career, however, the Bulls eventually took over. The Dream...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88

PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88 on Monday night. Tobias Harris added 21 points and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Clarifies Stance On Kyrie Irving

LeBron James was originally criticized for not defending Kyrie. Kyrie Irving’s sharing of an anti-semitic documentary has led to lots of discourse over the past week. Of course, Kyrie was suspended by the Nets for his actions, and he has since apologized. This controversy led to comments from players around the league, including LeBron James.
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Roasts Reporter After Another Loss

LeBron and the Lakers cannot catch a break. LeBron James has been trying his best to carry this Lakers team this season. Simply put, the Lakers stink right now. They don’t have any shooting, and they have some starters who are scoring zero points. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is playing injured, and Russell Westbrook is still trying to find himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy