Read full article on original website
Related
More controversy: Kings coach Mike Brown cries foul after loss to Golden State Warriors
Here’s what Kings coach Mike Brown said after his team suffered another controversial loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
osoblanco.org
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained
Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check
Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thinks Kyrie Irving Is Being Used
Kareem recently appeared on CNN to talk about Kyrie. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most vocal former NBA stars when it comes to politics. When COVID happened, Abdul-Jabbar started his own Substack where he began to blog about various topics. His Substack is read by many, and it has oftentimes led to some interesting discourse.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch Meek Mill Accidentally Trip Ref During Sixers Game
Meek Mill accidentally trips ref during Sixers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There clearly wasn't enough leg room at the 76ers bench for Meek Mill on Monday. The Philadelphia rapper, who had his legs stretched out on the side of the court, accidentally sent an NBA referee skidding...
76ers vs. Suns: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Monday
Will Joel Embiid make his return for the 76ers' matchup against the Suns on Monday?
hotnewhiphop.com
Darvin Ham Makes Eye-Opening Comments About The Lakers
Darvin Ham has had his work cut out for him. When Darvin Ham was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers this season, fans knew it was going to be a work in progress. Ham was coming into a near-impossible situation. From Russell Westbrook’s bad fit to the Lakers’ horrific roster construction, Ham was not being given good pieces.
Shocking News About Ben Simmons Before Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons will come off the bench in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Isiah Thomas Has More Smoke For Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have been beefing with one another since the late 80s. Of course, Thomas played for the Bad Boy Pistons, while MJ played for the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons bested Jordan for the first portion of his career, however, the Bulls eventually took over. The Dream...
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
ESPN
Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88
PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88 on Monday night. Tobias Harris added 21 points and...
Ty Lue Reveals Unique Challenge of Coaching LeBron James
Ty Lue knows the challenges of coaching Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming for the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.
Suns’ Landry Shamet Reflects on 76ers Stint, Playing for Rivers
Landry Shamet reflects on his time with the 76ers, and playing for Doc Rivers before he faced his former team on Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Clarifies Stance On Kyrie Irving
LeBron James was originally criticized for not defending Kyrie. Kyrie Irving’s sharing of an anti-semitic documentary has led to lots of discourse over the past week. Of course, Kyrie was suspended by the Nets for his actions, and he has since apologized. This controversy led to comments from players around the league, including LeBron James.
This Stat About Ben Simmons Will Blow Your Mind
According to StatMuse, Ben Simmons has never lost to the New York Knicks over his career with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
‘You can feel it’: Doc Rivers’ strong take on Sixers hitting a ‘turning point’
CAMDEN, NJ – The Philadelphia 76ers are fresh off of a huge win over the Phoenix Suns. They now have a record of 5-6 after handling a (hobbled) Suns squad without James Harden. Doc Rivers finding ways to win without Harden will be extremely important as the Sixers’ floor general misses a month due to a foot injury.
NBA Fans Can't Decide Who Is The MVP Between Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo
Through the first month of the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic have emerged as definitive MVP favorites for the 2022-23 season.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Roasts Reporter After Another Loss
LeBron and the Lakers cannot catch a break. LeBron James has been trying his best to carry this Lakers team this season. Simply put, the Lakers stink right now. They don’t have any shooting, and they have some starters who are scoring zero points. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is playing injured, and Russell Westbrook is still trying to find himself.
Comments / 0