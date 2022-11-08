Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
CoinDesk
Binance-FTX Deal Will Bring Regulatory 'Scrutiny’ on Crypto Exchanges: Blockchain Association’s Kristin Smith
The FTX crypto exchange’s fall from grace could be the catalyst that spurs the U.S. Congress to act on passing more stringent regulation, said Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association. Smith told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday that “lawmakers are very much paying attention” to what happens next...
cryptoslate.com
Gate.io makes its proof of reserves audit solution open-source, works with global exchanges to safeguard user assets
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. With users’ trust hanging in the balance, several cryptocurrency exchanges are promising to conduct Proof of Reserves audits after a major...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Platform Gate.io Introduces Gate Pay
Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “earliest” and “largest” cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially launched Gate Pay, a crypto-based payment product. Gate.io believes that, “with a larger purpose to bridge the divide between blockchain and everyday life, cryptocurrencies will assume the basic and critical function of currency– as a means of payment– bringing a wider adoption beyond the limited user group in trading and transactions.”
financefeeds.com
AllianceBlock launches blockchain-powered KYC solution for DeFi
AllianceBlock has launched its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet, with the first integration through the Fundrs platform. On a mission to build seamless gateways into DeFi, AllianceBlock launched the blockchain-based application TIDV to solve the problem of trust-lessly sharing authenticated data. To bring this to life, one set...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin falls to June lows after Binance announces FTX deal; Coinbase, Kraken undergo downtime
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 8 includes Binance’s plans to acquire FTX, Coinbase and Kraken’s downtime after the market plummeted, and FTX’s insolvency being questioned with transactions halted for two hours. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted that FTX approached the exchange...
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
marketplace.org
Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal
Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are spiraling for a second day as crypto exchange Binance announced it would not be taking over its closest rival, FTX. FTX counts Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as investors, and Larry David as a spokesman. The CEO and founder of FTX, Sam...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
CNBC
After FTX collapse, crypto investors need to rethink how they hold assets, Blockchain.com CEO says
Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith says FTX was more popular with Silicon Valley investors than it was important to the cryptocurrency economy. The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's company is a "total failure of governance," Smith told CNBC, but it won't shut down investor funding for crypto startups. It will...
cryptoslate.com
Nearly 20K Bitcoins moved to Binance from FTX over 48 hours
Nearly 20,000 Bitcoins were moved from FTX to Binance within the last two days, increasing the latter’s total Bitcoin holdings to over 640,000. Meanwhile, FTX’s holdings currently stand at 6,000 BTC as of Nov. 8, compared to 80,000 BTC at the start of 2022. FTX reserves. FTX kept...
bitcoinist.com
Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry
Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase, Kraken down as Bitcoin breaks below June low
Kraken and Coinbase have both been experiencing connectivity issues in the past hour. Just before 19:00 UTC, Kraken announced that it was investigating reports from users who reportedly had difficulty connecting to Kraken both on desktop and mobile. The issue was still being investigated at press time. Coinbase noted a...
coinjournal.net
AllianceBlock launches its Trustless IDentity Verification solution on Mainnet
AllianceBlock’s TIDV solution is now live on the mainnet, adding on-chain verification to its end-to-end infrastructure. AllianceBlock, a platform that seeks to build seamless gateways into DeFi, has announced the launch of its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Fundrs...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange BitMEX To Launch New Native Token BMEX This Friday
Cryptocurrency exchange and derivatives platform BitMEX is set to unveil its native token BMEX later this week. BitMEX says that the initial exchange offering (IEO) of the BMEX token will take place on Friday. The token will exclusively be listed on the BitMEX spot exchange before being made available for...
Comments / 0