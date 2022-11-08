ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Platform Gate.io Introduces Gate Pay

Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “earliest” and “largest” cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially launched Gate Pay, a crypto-based payment product. Gate.io believes that, “with a larger purpose to bridge the divide between blockchain and everyday life, cryptocurrencies will assume the basic and critical function of currency– as a means of payment– bringing a wider adoption beyond the limited user group in trading and transactions.”
financefeeds.com

AllianceBlock launches blockchain-powered KYC solution for DeFi

AllianceBlock has launched its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet, with the first integration through the Fundrs platform. On a mission to build seamless gateways into DeFi, AllianceBlock launched the blockchain-based application TIDV to solve the problem of trust-lessly sharing authenticated data. To bring this to life, one set...
CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
TEXAS STATE
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
marketplace.org

Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal

Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are spiraling for a second day as crypto exchange Binance announced it would not be taking over its closest rival, FTX. FTX counts Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as investors, and Larry David as a spokesman. The CEO and founder of FTX, Sam...
WASHINGTON STATE
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
cryptoslate.com

Nearly 20K Bitcoins moved to Binance from FTX over 48 hours

Nearly 20,000 Bitcoins were moved from FTX to Binance within the last two days, increasing the latter’s total Bitcoin holdings to over 640,000. Meanwhile, FTX’s holdings currently stand at 6,000 BTC as of Nov. 8, compared to 80,000 BTC at the start of 2022. FTX reserves. FTX kept...
bitcoinist.com

Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry

Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase, Kraken down as Bitcoin breaks below June low

Kraken and Coinbase have both been experiencing connectivity issues in the past hour. Just before 19:00 UTC, Kraken announced that it was investigating reports from users who reportedly had difficulty connecting to Kraken both on desktop and mobile. The issue was still being investigated at press time. Coinbase noted a...
coinjournal.net

AllianceBlock launches its Trustless IDentity Verification solution on Mainnet

AllianceBlock’s TIDV solution is now live on the mainnet, adding on-chain verification to its end-to-end infrastructure. AllianceBlock, a platform that seeks to build seamless gateways into DeFi, has announced the launch of its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Fundrs...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange BitMEX To Launch New Native Token BMEX This Friday

Cryptocurrency exchange and derivatives platform BitMEX is set to unveil its native token BMEX later this week. BitMEX says that the initial exchange offering (IEO) of the BMEX token will take place on Friday. The token will exclusively be listed on the BitMEX spot exchange before being made available for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy