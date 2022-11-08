Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner Getting Married? Ben Affleck’s Ex-wife Said She Had ‘Wedding for Myself'
Jennifer Garner celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in April. According to Ben Affleck's ex-wife, she had a wedding for herself. The Miracles from Heavens star never made any comment about her ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Garner. However, she mentioned her own wedding instead, but it's not what you think.
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Will Invite Former Spouses To Holiday Party So They Can Celebrate As 'One Big Family'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are gearing up to spend their first holiday together as husband and wife! According to an insider, the couple plan to throw a "huge celebration" for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, and since they each have children from previous marriages, they'll reportedly extend an invite to their respective former spouses.
Jennifer Garner Shares Rare PDA With Boyfriend John Miller While Ex Ben Affleck, New Wife Jennifer Lopez Are Plagued With Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Garner has kept her romance with her boyfriend, John Miller, low-key. However, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA over the weekend. On the other hand, there are rumors that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is on the rocks. Jennifer Garner And Boyfriend John Miller Kissed Publicly.
Ben Affleck Has Turned Jennifer Lopez into a Dunkin’ Donuts Girl
Jennifer Lopez drinking Dunkin' Donuts for Ben Affleck may really be a master class in compromising for a happy marriage. Yesterday, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck—who married in a Vegas ceremony followed by a lavish Georgia wedding earlier this year—were seen stopping by a Dunkin' in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood, where they bought coffee drinks and snacks for themselves and their kids.
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Newlyweds J. Lo & Ben Affleck Put On A United Front In Coordinated Outfits As They Secretly Face Marriage Issues
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front while attending the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience nearly three months after tying the knot. Just a few months into their marriage, insiders told RadarOnline.com the A-list couple haven't been seeing eye to eye, but are hoping to get past this rut after the newlywed bliss wore off.
Ben Affleck Took Jennifer Lopez to His Beloved Dunkin Donuts, And She Looked Less Than Thrilled
Every celebrity follower associates Ben Affleck with Dunkin Donuts. It's just part of the Massachusetts-bred actor's essence as a person. So now that Affleck is a married man once more, it's only right that he should share his love for the coffee and donuts shop with his new bride Jennifer Lopez.
Family Man! Ben Affleck Spends Time With Daughter Seraphina As Wife Jennifer Lopez Stays Focused On Career
Ben Affleck continues to be a very present papa! On Saturday, October 29, the Argo star took time out of his busy schedule to bring his youngest daughter, Seraphina, to a pet store in Los Angeles, Calif. Article continues below advertisement. Affleck turned heads in a gray coat paired with...
Jennifer Garner Says She Had a 'Wedding for Myself' on 50th Birthday
Jennifer Garner uniquely celebrated a significant life event. For her latest cover story in Town & Country, the actress opened up about her 50th birthday party. "I basically had a wedding for myself," she told the publication. "I was so shocked that I was doing it." Garner also used the occasion to raise money for a good cause. Town & Country interviewer Mickey Rapkin wrote that she asked her guests "to fill 5,000 backpacks with enough food to feed a family of four" for the Blessings In a Backpack program."I put everyone to work," she added.
Jennifer Garner Picks Up Her Adorable Son Samuel, 10, From School: Photo
Halfway to Friday! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her son Samuel, 10, after a busy day at school on Wednesday, October 19. The radiant actress, 50, held hands with her youngest child with Ben Affleck, also 50, as she retrieved him from his Southern California school in the heat of the unexpectedly warm autumn afternoon. In photos, Jennifer rocked a pair of casual light blue jeans and a white button up shirt as she held her son’s hand. She also wore sneakers, a watch, and a simple necklace and wore her brunette hair down. Jennifer also carried a navy blue jacket. Her only son Samuel, 10, happily walked along his mom’s side carrying several bags and wearing a green collared polo shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.
This Is Not A Joke: We Found Out Nick Cannon Is Having ANOTHER Kid 5 Days After His Last Baby Announcement
Yes, you read that correctly.
One Proud Wife! Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Was A 'Power Move'
Jennifer Lopez has revealed her ultimate motive behind taking husband Ben Affleck's last name. After tying the knot with her rekindled flame over the summer, the Latin superstar announced that legally — and in her private life — she would be known as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together," Lopez explained in a recent interview about the handsome hunk. "We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that." NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK LOOKS GLUM AFTER PARTING WITH CALIFORNIA 'BACHELOR PAD' AS RUMORS OF MARITAL...
Jennifer Lopez talks Ben Affleck marriage and blending their families
Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her marriage to Ben Affleck and how they're blending their families together. The "Jenny from the Block" singer spoke with Vogue for the magazine's December cover story and discussed her decision to legally take the "Argo" director's last name. "People are still going to...
Ben Affleck Picks Up Son Samuel, 10, From School in Sweet Father-Son Photo
Ben Affleck, 50, was spotted picking up his youngest child, Samuel, 10, from school in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 21, officially letting the weekend commence. Ben was dressed for cooler fall weather in washed-out black jeans, a black tee, and a cozy gray jacket. He held a coffee in his right hand and held onto his son’s hand with his other. Meanwhile, Samuel looked adorable in his school clothes, which consisted of blue jeans and a gray zip-up hoodie with a white lightning bolt printed on the left chest. He carried both a brown messenger bag and a lunchbox with him.
Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
Jennifer Lopez Responds To Those Who Have Issues With Her Taking On Ben Affeck’s Name
Jennifer Lopez is an iconic name. So much so that she’s become one of the few celebrities to receive a nearly universal nickname of “JLo.” Since she and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot in July, she has legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck. So, is "JAff" going to catch on? The decision to take her hubby’s last name has been a topic many don’t necessarily agree with her on. But, considering it is her name we’re talking about, the actress, singer and entrepreneur has shared her own reasoning for officially no longer being a Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez Affleck Responded to Critics of Her Name Change: ‘It’s a Power Move’
While Jennifer Lopez is still Jenny From the Block to all of us, there was a bit of a hullabaloo when she revealed that she'd taken her new husband's (that would be Ben Affleck’s) last name when they married—which she doesn't really get, to be honest. In a cover profile for Vogue, Lopez says she changed her legal name to Affleck because it's more romantic that way. Not because she's antifeminist or whatever.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Reconnected With Ben Affleck After Nearly 20 Years
It was Affleck who reached out first, the "Marry Me" actor said.
