Read full article on original website
Related
Benny Drama to Star in (and Write) Comedy Coming Out Story for Amazon
From TikTok to the big screen! Benny Drama — born Benito Skinner — is set to get his big break thanks to Overcompensating, a scripted Amazon comedy about a gay football player coming to terms with his sexuality. And Charli XCX is in charge of the film’s music, so it really can’t get gayer than that! A24 is producing the project about an Idaho football player (fittingly) named Benny who’s struggling to accept his sexuality during college and, well, overcompensates for it, according to a description from The Hollywood Reporter. The project is set to follow Benny as he figures...
Montana Jordan Could Not Keep A Straight Face While Filming A Hilarious Young Sheldon Scene
It's no secret that during its run on CBS, the detail-filled "Big Bang Theory" produced several memorable characters. With that said, not a single individual from the show can measure up to the popularity and recognizability of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The often uptight genius became the face of the show in short order, hence why he's so well-remembered by fans of the program. Not to mention, his immense fanbase went a long way in him getting a prequel series all his own, "Young Sheldon," with Iain Armitage taking over the title role.
Paul Newman recalls losing his only son Scott to addiction in memoir: ‘I never thought it would be fatal’
Scott Newman passed away in 1978 at age 28 from a drug and alcohol overdose. His father Paul Newman reflected on the tragedy in a memoir published posthumously.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Matthew Perry Reveals The ‘Friends’ Cast’s True Salaries: We Were ‘Morons’ To End The Show
Matthew Perry, 53, revealed the true salaries he and his Friends co-stars made over the years, in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing, which was released on Tuesday. The actor, who played Chandler for ten years on the popular sitcom, which premiered in 1994, claimed he earned $22,500 for the pilot episode and it increased to over $1 million per episodes for the cast by the series end, according to Variety. He also reportedly claimed that his former castmate, David Schwimmer, is the one who helped with the increase by not asking for more money for himself.
Fans stunned by Donald Faison and his daughter’s Clueless Halloween costumes: ‘This is the best’
Fans are stunned by Donald Faison and his daughter’s Halloween costumes after they dressed up as Dionne and Murray from Clueless.The 48-year-old actor shared a photo of him and his seven-year-old daughter, Wilder, posing as the two iconic ‘90s characters on his Instagram on Monday. Faison notably starred in Clueless as Murray, the boyfriend of main character Cher’s best friend, Dionne, who was portrayed by Stacey Dash.In the photo, Faison wore a magenta hoodie, green joggers, and backward Kangol hat -- an outfit bearing similarities to what his character wore in the film.Standing in front of her father, Wilder...
tvinsider.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Matthew Perry: Fans baffled by Friends star’s ‘weird’ comments about Keanu Reeves in memoir
Matthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictions. Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir. The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his...
Dennis Weaver Explained Why ‘Gunsmoke’ Was More Popular Than Other Westerns
Actor Dennis Weaver once explained what set 'Gunsmoke' apart from all of the other Western storytelling at the time and before it.
‘Seinfeld’: The Secret to Elaine’s ‘Big Salad’ Finally Revealed
The secret to Elaine’s ‘big salad’ from ‘Seinfeld’ has finally been revealed, and it is similar to a very famous salad that most people have already had.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identity of Walrus and Milkshake During '90s Night
Despite being pushed back (and pushed, and pushed) due to the World Series, Masked Singer's '90s night did not disappoint as the show's milestone 100th episode aired. '90s rap duo Tag Team, who also served as Masked Singer hype men in this episode, performed "Whoomp! (There It Is)" as part of the episode's throwback theme. Lance Bass of NSYNC also made his debut on the show, although he wasn't a contestant. To assist each competitor, he was joined by fellow '90s star and close friend Danielle Fishel.
Bustle
Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why The Friends Cast Is Laughing In The Opening Credits
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of substance use disorders. In the foreword of Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing memoir, Friends star Lisa Kudrow speaks highly of her co-star, recalling a moment from filming the sitcom’s opening credits scene in 1994. Kudrow writes that filming the nighttime fountain scene at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., was “grueling” — but Perry made it all worth it.
Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode
"Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about," writer and director Brian Farmer told Deadline Aaron Carter was planning to get back into acting before his unexpected death at age 34 on Saturday. Last month, the pop star and rapper filmed the pilot episode of Group, an independent sitcom about mental health recovery. Since Carter's death, writer and director has received his management's permission to move forward with the pilot episode, which will be shopped...
The Berrics Canteen
WKND x Them Deliver All-Time Great Doubles Edit
In case you haven’t heard, WKND has teamed up with a rollerblade brand for its latest collab. And, hot on the “heels” of the fantastic ‘Alan Gelfand High,’ the brand’s mastermind (and former Berrics filmer) Grant Yansura has delivered am all-time great doubles edit. If you’re thinking, “Rollerbladers and skateboarders, living together?!? … Mass hysteria!” then just take a deep breath and relax. It’s all just wheels.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
GoldDerby
Karla Cruz Godoy plans to ‘sneakily influence’ the game in ‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene [WATCH]
We’re two episodes into the individual portion of the game on “Survivor 43” and, with the jury starting to take form with the next elimination, the frontrunners to win must start padding their résumé with big moves. Karla Cruz Godoy is going about building her list of accomplishments a bit differently than one might expect–by “sneakily influence” the other players. Watch the full deleted scene of her “master plan” above. In the current format of “Survivor,” there are a ton of advantages and idols floating around the game that put players in positions of power. The game-changing tools like Steal-a-Vote, Knowledge...
Popculture
'Pawn Stars Do America': Rick Harrison Reveals Crew Picked up Rare Comic Book (Exclusive)
The Pawn Stars crew is bringing a brand new show to the History Channel, Pawn Stars Do America. The series follows Rick Harrison, Chumlee, and Rick's son Corey as they travel the nation, making stops in some amazing cities to give Pawn Stars fans a chance to sell valuable items. PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with Harrison ahead of the new series premiere, and he shared what it was like road-tripping around America, his favorite cities to stop in, and revealed that the crew picked up a rare comic book during their journey.
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
tvinsider.com
‘Pawn Stars Do America’ Star Teases Spinoff’s Shockingly Cool Cross-Country Finds
“Let’s go have a ball all over the country!” was self-described “super nerd” Rick Harrison’s reaction when History proposed a road trip spinoff of Pawn Stars, the hit about his family-owned Las Vegas business. Along for the ride in Pawn Stars Do America, premiering tonight,...
Comments / 0