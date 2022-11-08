Read full article on original website
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
New event center starts taking clients in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Mercer County couple opened a new event center in the Grassroots District. The Loft at 1123 Event Center in Princeton is an affordable, intimate space to host any event needs. Co-Owner Paula King said The Loft was a dream in the making for over 13 years. King said the inspiration […]
PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
Crews battle fire at West Virginia TGI Friday’s
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at the TGI Friday’s location in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported. West Side, Institute, Nitro and Cross Lanes Fire Departments are responding to the scene. This is a developing story, and […]
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip back below 1,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Monday as active cases dropped below 1,000 again in West Virginia. The deaths – a 48-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County – pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,536, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Man shot in stomach in Sissonville, West Virginia
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the stomach in Sissonville, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Walker Drive. Deputies said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital and they say he is not cooperating. Deputies say the man has serious, but not life-threatening […]
woay.com
National Election Results 2022
WOAY-TV is a family-owned television station located in Oak Hill, WV. WOAY covers nine counties in total: Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia.
Lewisburg: Loving small-town life, but focused on national issues
LEWISBURG – Carla Bundy is standing with a baguette, waiting for her order at Blackwell’s Catering. Bundy has lived in Lewisburg since 1975. She spent all of her working years as an elementary school teacher in the community. But even when she votes for West Virginians, she has national issues like abortion top of mind.
WSAZ
Several brush fires burning, threatening structures in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are working to contain several brush fires Wednesday in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman. Sigman tells WSAZ.com at least two fires are burning near Brounland Road and flames are visible on each side of the mountain...
WVNT-TV
WVSP announces DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police scheduled a DUI checkpoint in the Beaver area of Raleigh County on US Route 19. The checkpoint is scheduled to happen on Friday, November 11, 2022. It will take place .1 mile south of the intersection of Airport Road and Ritter Drive. The checkpoint will run from 6 PM to 12 AM.
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire
HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County said it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
VIDEO: Fully-involved fire takes over abandoned structure in Cabin Creek, West Virginia
CABIN CREEK, WV (WOWK) — East Bank Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) says it was dispatched to a structure fire in the Dawes area of Cabin Creek on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. Cabin Creek VFD was also on the scene. The fire was fully-involved when crews arrived, East Bank VFD says. Metro 911 tells 13 News […]
Yellow jackets disrupt theft attempt, $25,000 in damage done
MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges stemming from an attempt at stealing copper wire from the old WVU Tech football field in Fayette County. According to reports from Detective Sgt. A. Powell of the Montgomery Police Department, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 2:37pm, Patrolman S. Stout was dispatched to investigate a destruction of property call at Golden Bear Dr. in Montgomery, the site of the old WVU Tech football field.
woay.com
Two DUI checkpoints scheduled in Mercer County
Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County authorities will conduct two DUI checkpoints in the area this weekend. The first DUI checkpoint will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 8:00 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route...
wvpublic.org
Six Years On, Researchers Studying Greenbrier County Flood Resiliency, Response Efforts
Six years have passed since the 2016 flood in southern West Virginia that killed 23 people and ravaged communities like White Sulphur Springs and Rainelle. Despite that, researchers say the state does not have a long-term flood recovery plan. Reporter Shepherd Snyder spoke with WVU researcher and assistant professor of...
Raleigh County Legislative Delegation all Republican for first time in 100 years
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in almost 100 years, Raleigh County has elected all Republicans to the West Virginia legislature. 1924 was the last time that Raleigh County had all elected Republicans in the legislature. With the election of Todd Kirby to the House 44th seat, Raleigh County is now represented by all Republicans. Senators for the 9th District are Republicans Rollan Roberts and Bugs Stover, and Delegates for Raleigh County are Republicans Jordan Maynor in the 41st, Brandon Steele in the 42nd, Chris Toney in the 43rd, Todd Kirby in the 44th, and Eric Brooks in the 45th. Further, following the defeat of Democrat Paul Flanagan by Republican Bob McComas in the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk race, all elected partisan officials in Raleigh County will be Republicans.
City of Hinton provides update on 17th Avenue culvert collapse
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The nearly century-old culvert that collapsed on 17th Avenue in front of the Hinton Police Station has caused a dangerous situation and has affected the traffic pattern in the city. Over the recent months, there have been discussions and efforts to fix the collapsed culvert...
Stephen Baldwin falls in District 10 as Vince Deeds commands race
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On an evening of highly consequential electoral races, the State Senate District 10 matchup between Democrat incumbent Stephen Baldwin and Republican challenger Vince Deeds has been considered by many to be one of the most significant. As the night of the 2022 general election winds...
