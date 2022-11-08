RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in almost 100 years, Raleigh County has elected all Republicans to the West Virginia legislature. 1924 was the last time that Raleigh County had all elected Republicans in the legislature. With the election of Todd Kirby to the House 44th seat, Raleigh County is now represented by all Republicans. Senators for the 9th District are Republicans Rollan Roberts and Bugs Stover, and Delegates for Raleigh County are Republicans Jordan Maynor in the 41st, Brandon Steele in the 42nd, Chris Toney in the 43rd, Todd Kirby in the 44th, and Eric Brooks in the 45th. Further, following the defeat of Democrat Paul Flanagan by Republican Bob McComas in the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk race, all elected partisan officials in Raleigh County will be Republicans.

