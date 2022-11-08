ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

WVNS

New event center starts taking clients in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Mercer County couple opened a new event center in the Grassroots District. The Loft at 1123 Event Center in Princeton is an affordable, intimate space to host any event needs. Co-Owner Paula King said The Loft was a dream in the making for over 13 years. King said the inspiration […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at West Virginia TGI Friday’s

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at the TGI Friday’s location in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported. West Side, Institute, Nitro and Cross Lanes Fire Departments are responding to the scene. This is a developing story, and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in stomach in Sissonville, West Virginia

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the stomach in Sissonville, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Walker Drive. Deputies said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital and they say he is not cooperating. Deputies say the man has serious, but not life-threatening […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
woay.com

National Election Results 2022

WOAY-TV is a family-owned television station located in Oak Hill, WV. WOAY covers nine counties in total: Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia.
OAK HILL, WV
WSAZ

Several brush fires burning, threatening structures in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are working to contain several brush fires Wednesday in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman. Sigman tells WSAZ.com at least two fires are burning near Brounland Road and flames are visible on each side of the mountain...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

WVSP announces DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police scheduled a DUI checkpoint in the Beaver area of Raleigh County on US Route 19. The checkpoint is scheduled to happen on Friday, November 11, 2022. It will take place .1 mile south of the intersection of Airport Road and Ritter Drive. The checkpoint will run from 6 PM to 12 AM.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire

HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County said it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Yellow jackets disrupt theft attempt, $25,000 in damage done

MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges stemming from an attempt at stealing copper wire from the old WVU Tech football field in Fayette County. According to reports from Detective Sgt. A. Powell of the Montgomery Police Department, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 2:37pm, Patrolman S. Stout was dispatched to investigate a destruction of property call at Golden Bear Dr. in Montgomery, the site of the old WVU Tech football field.
MONTGOMERY, WV
woay.com

Two DUI checkpoints scheduled in Mercer County

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County authorities will conduct two DUI checkpoints in the area this weekend. The first DUI checkpoint will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 8:00 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Legislative Delegation all Republican for first time in 100 years

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in almost 100 years, Raleigh County has elected all Republicans to the West Virginia legislature. 1924 was the last time that Raleigh County had all elected Republicans in the legislature. With the election of Todd Kirby to the House 44th seat, Raleigh County is now represented by all Republicans. Senators for the 9th District are Republicans Rollan Roberts and Bugs Stover, and Delegates for Raleigh County are Republicans Jordan Maynor in the 41st, Brandon Steele in the 42nd, Chris Toney in the 43rd, Todd Kirby in the 44th, and Eric Brooks in the 45th. Further, following the defeat of Democrat Paul Flanagan by Republican Bob McComas in the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk race, all elected partisan officials in Raleigh County will be Republicans.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

City of Hinton provides update on 17th Avenue culvert collapse

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The nearly century-old culvert that collapsed on 17th Avenue in front of the Hinton Police Station has caused a dangerous situation and has affected the traffic pattern in the city. Over the recent months, there have been discussions and efforts to fix the collapsed culvert...
HINTON, WV

