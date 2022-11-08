Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
A New and Improved Diabetes Drug
Tirzepatide, a new diabetes drug administered weekly through injection, helped those with type 2 diabetes meet blood glucose goals 4 to 12 weeks earlier than those receiving conventional diabetic drugs. The phase 3 SURPASS trials, which were published in 2021, proved that tirzepatide reduces blood sugar and promotes weight reduction...
MedicalXpress
Comparative study of two heart failure drugs finds no difference in outcomes
In a head-to-head comparison of two so-called "water pills" that keep fluid from building up in patients with heart failure, the therapies proved nearly identical in reducing deaths, according to a large study led by Duke Health researchers. The study compared the diuretics torsemide and furosemide that were prescribed to...
KULR8
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Which Diabetes Drugs Control A1C the Longest? Study Shows 2 Have Slight Advantage
In a clinical trial comparing four drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, participants who took liraglutide or insulin glargine along with metformin were able to control their blood glucose levels longer than those taking glimepiride or sitagliptin. The differences in long-term control among the four drugs was very small.
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
MedicalXpress
New drug can successfully treat patients typically resistant to high blood pressure treatment
A new drug called Baxdrostat has been shown to significantly reduce high blood pressure (hypertension) in patients who may not respond to current treatments for the condition, according to results from a phase II trial led jointly by a Queen Mary University of London researcher and colleagues at CinCor Pharma, U.S..
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
KXLY
AHA: Lowering TGs With Pemafibrate Does Not Cut CV Risk in T2DM
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with type 2 diabetes, hypertriglyceridemia, and low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels, the incidence of cardiovascular events is not lower with pemafibrate versus placebo, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, held from Nov. 5 to 7 in Chicago.
MedicalXpress
Link between sleep apnea and dementia, according to a study in mice
Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship between a lack of oxygen to the brain during sleep and Alzheimer's disease in mice.
FDA Approves Vemlidy for Adolescents With Hepatitis B
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the antiviral medication Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide, or TAF) for adolescents ages 12 and older with chronic hepatitis B, Gilead Sciences announced last week. Although hepatitis B has declined among children and adolescents since the adoption of universal hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccination...
Medical News Today
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
targetedonc.com
Bemarituzumab Prolongs Survival in FGFR2b-Overexpressing Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Results from bemarituzumab in the phase 2 FIGHT study hint that FGFR2b may be a new target of interest in gastric cancer. Treatment with bemarituzumab plus combination chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, FGFR2b-overexpressing, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in the FIGHT study (NCT03694522) achieved promising clinical efficacy.
Investigational drug may offer relief from Parkinson's-related constipation
An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease. In a trial involving 150 people with Parkinson's and chronic constipation, researchers found that patients given the drug for a few weeks became much more regular: On average, they went from fewer than one bowel movement per week, to three per week.
News-Medical.net
Long-term administration of IV iron benefits adults with heart failure and iron deficiency
Long-term treatment with iron administered intravenously improved symptoms and reduced recurrent hospitalizations among people with heart failure and iron deficiency, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
News-Medical.net
Severe or morbid obesity in youth linked to higher risk of early atrial fibrillation
Severe or morbid obesity at age 18 may be linked to an elevated risk of atrial fibrillation in younger middle age. This is shown by a University of Gothenburg study comprising data on roughly 1.7 million men in Sweden. The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association,...
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
hcplive.com
Anti-VEGF Therapy Associated with Decreases in RGCL Thickness in nAMD Treatment
Intravitreal aflibercept, bevacizumab and ranibizumab were each associated with comparable significant decreases in RGCL thickness in nAMD. Monotherapy with intravitreal aflibercept, bevacizumab, and ranibizumab was associated with comparable significant decreases in retinal ganglion cell layer (RGCL) thickness in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). The comparable decreases were additionally...
ajmc.com
Comorbid Septic Shock, HFrEF Linked to Lack of Guideline-Recommended Treatment
Patients with heart failure frequently suffer from fluid overload, and for those with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) also suffering from septic shock—a condition often treated with fluids—more data are needed on outcomes following fluid administration. There was less of a chance of patients with heart...
Comments / 0