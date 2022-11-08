ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

New York's 25th Congressional District race between Joe Morelle and La'Ron Singletary

Democrat Joe Morelle has had a long career in local politics, rising to become one of the most influential figures in the local and state party. He’s seeking reelection this year, but Republican La’Ron Singletary, the embattled former Rochester police chief, is trying to unseat him. Check back after 9 p.m. for results.New York’s 25th Congressional District covers all of Monroe County as well as towns in northern Orleans County.Morelle has held the seat since 2018, a position he was elected to after a nearly 30-year career in the state Assembly. He’s legislated in an increasingly polarized political landscape and has said that he believes that division, illustrated sharply by a rejection of the 2020 presidential election by many Republicans, is a threat to democracy.On the issues, he’s a moderate, at least in the current national political landscape. He has supported much of President Joe Biden’s agenda. He has been a proponent of banning semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, and he backed the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt.Morelle is also a cosponsor of a bill by Rep. Joseph Courtney, a Democrat from Connecticut, which proposes to fix student loan interest rates at 0 percent.Singletary has never pursued elected office before, but as a Rochester police chief, he had a high public profile. He rose to greater prominence over the death of Daniel Prude in 2020. Singletary, then just a year on the job, resigned in the fallout from the release of police body-worn camera footage of Prude’s arrest. Before he could depart, though, he was fired by former Mayor Lovely Warren.On gun control, Singletary has emphasized the right for Americans to protect themselves and pointed out that minorities are more likely to be denied access to firearms. When pushed on his position on specific measures, like the banning of bump stocks, he said that should be viewed on a case-by-case basis and that one has to “look at the individual.”Singletary has also described himself as “pro-life,” and has said that he wants policies that help women, particularly Black women, make decisions that they “don’t feel they were forced into.” He did not comment directly on if he supports the right to abortion.Morelle and Singletary do agree on one issue: trade schools should be emphasized and funded as an alternative to a college education.

