Senate 56th District race between Jeremy Cooney and James VanBrederode

 2 days ago

Due to technical issues that Democratic Elections Commission Jackie Ortiz said were not related to voting machines, Monroe County election officials were unable to provide a comprehensive count of early voting and poll results, as well as any absentee ballots they’d already received. The stuck cog left many important local races in limbo. We'll update the stories early Wednesday or when the full results become available.Incumbent Democrat Jeremy Cooney faces a challenge from Republican James VanBrederode for the state Senate’s 56th District seat, which represents Greece, Gates, Brighton, Henrietta, and the west side of Rochester.Democrats have long held the enrollment advantage in the battleground district, but for years, they could not unseat Republican Joe Robach, who served for eight two-year terms.Cooney scored a big win when he flipped the seat in the 2020 elections. And when the district was redrawn ahead of this year’s contests, the district became even more Democratic.But a victory for Cooney is far from a given, considering that VanBrederode, the former Gates police chief, is a high-profile challenger.As he ran for reelection, Cooney reiterated his support for the state bail and parole reforms, which Republicans have railed against throughout the year. Public safety, he said, is about more than police and punishment, it also must be about education and jobs. He also believes Rochester’s economic future is a critical issue.Cooney has supported enshrining the right to abortion in the state constitution and taking steps to expand state-funded health care in New York.VanBrederode has placed crime and public safety at the forefront of his campaign, joining in GOP calls to repeal the state’s bail and parole reforms, which he has linked to rising violent crime rates. State data shows no such correlation, and Rochester’s upward trend aligns with crime rates nationwide.He is also a proponent of bringing workforce training into classrooms and improving access to different pathways outside of the traditional school-to-college pipeline.

WXXI is a National Public Radio member station in Rochester, New York, broadcasting news, talk and informational programming on a 24-hour daily schedule.

