New York City, NY

Daily Mail

Christian Pulisic is recalled by Chelsea boss Graham Potter for their game at Man City in the Carabao Cup, his second-from-last fixture to build up form before World Cup with the US

Christian Pulisic is back in Chelsea's starting lineup for their penultimate game before the World Cup break, away at Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Pulisic has been benched by manager Graham Potter for Chelsea's last two matches, a win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League followed by their toothless home defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League.
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Germany live stream: USA friendly prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news, time

The U.S. women's national team kick off their two-game series against Germany on Thursday. The two teams will play a pair of friendlies during the international window to close out the calendar year. The No. 1 ranked USWNT will face tge No. 3 ranked team on Thursday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The teams will then travel to New Jersey and close out the two-game series at Red Bull Arena on Sunday.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas reacts to USMNT roster reveal

The wait to see who makes the final United States men's national team roster for the 2022 World Cup is over. Gregg Berhalter's 26-man roster was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, and there were more than a few surprises. Perhaps most notable was that veteran goalkeeper Zack Steffen did not make the team.
FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Jordan Morris?

In 2021, few players had better cases to make the United States men's national team's World Cup roster than Jordan Morris: he was named to the MLS Best XI and then secured a loan to English Second Division club Swansea City. But in his fifth appearance for the Swans, Morris sustained a torn ACL in his left knee that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
thebrag.com

The World Cup winner has been predicted by a ‘FIFA 23’ simulation

Has there ever been less excitement for a World Cup? From the winter scheduling to human rights issues, Qatar’s hosting hasn’t gon down well with the rest of the world. Even bumbling, crooked Sepp Blatter admitted this week that it was “a mistake.”. EA Sports, however, has...
Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
ESPN

USMNT 2022 World Cup roster led by Pulisic, McKennie; Pepi, Steffen miss out

United States manager Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-player roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, amid much fanfare in New York City. The roster is headlined by players who have become familiar names to U.S. fans, including Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.
ESPN

World Cup 2022: 32 team-by-team previews for Qatar

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is missing some big teams (Italy, Egypt, Nigeria, Colombia) and some big players (Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Victor Osimhen) but that's what makes this tournament the best in sports. Brazil are looking to win their first World Cup since 2002, while England, Argentina and Germany are hoping to dethrone defending champions France.
NBC Sports

USMNT announces full 2022 FIFA World Cup 26-man squad for Qatar

The wait is finally over. After months of speculation and debate, manager Gregg Berhalter has announced the full 26-man squad for the United States men’s national soccer team competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. will be competing in Group B along with England, Wales...
NBC Sports

The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster

The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
CBS Sports

Berhalter on USMNT picks: 'There's a difference between qualifying in Concacaf and playing in the World Cup'

The United States 26 man roster has been announced for the World Cup and it came with quite a few surprises. Gregg Berhalter left Zack Steffen, Ricardo Pepi, and other players out in the cold. Replacing them are former rotational guys such as Haji Wright, Tim Ream, and Shaq Moore. When asked about the inclusion of Ream in particular, Berhalter made an intriguing argument. He began talking about how choosing Ream was an easy decision as his form with Fulham in the best league in the world is impossible to ignore, but it was a point that he made later on that caught my eye.
