Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
Cincy hippo watch: Time is running out to see Fritz and the rest of the family
The extended days of sunning and swimming in public view are nearing an end for Fritz, Fiona, Bibi and Tucker at the Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo.
WLWT 5
Duke Energy Holiday Trains return to Cincinnati Museum Center
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati staple for 76 years is back this weekend. The LEGOs have been snapped into place and the locomotives are nestled snug in their tracks for Holiday Junction, a beloved holiday tradition. The Duke Energy Holiday Trains have been a Cincinnati holiday staple since 1946, with...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
WLWT 5
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Kings Island makes final preparations for Winterfest
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island crews are making final preparations to get the amusement park ready for WinterFest. WinterFest opens in 16 days, the day after Thanksgiving. The park has been taking advantage of the nice weather this week to get the 364-acre amusement park ready for the annual event. The annual holiday tradition features more than five million lights, ice skating on the famous Royal Fountain, the 314-foot tall Eiffel Tower transformed into a Christmas tree and live shows.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati company looking to spoil a mom with complimentary makeover
CINCINNATI — It's no secret, that being a mom is hard work and for some, self care can be one of the hardest things to prioritize. That's why one local company is working to spoil one special mom/. Personal stylists Alli and Lotte from A Style Breeze are giving...
wvxu.org
Meet Brittany Mayti
Brittany Mayti is Cincinnati Public Radio's new Social Media Coordinator, but she does much more than that for us, including video and design work. She started in September and recently sat down with WGUC's Elaine Diehl to introduce herself.
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati apartment building offers slew of unique amenities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new apartment building in Kenwood that gives residents a “curated living experience” is offering a slew of unique amenities, some of which will be available to residents by the end of November. Aspire Kenwood, located at 4751 Aspire Blvd., is a luxury...
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
WLWT 5
Light Up the Fair: Northern Kentucky Christmas light display bigger than ever
One of Northern Kentucky's most popular Christmas traditions is back and brighter than ever. Light Up the Fair is Northern Kentucky's premier light show. More than one million lights adorn a 2-mile driving path at the Boone County Fair Grounds, and it's bigger and brighter than ever before. There's a...
Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 new manatees
CINCINNATI — Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo is caring for a trio of new residents – manatees. According to WXIX and WKRC, the zoo said new arrivals Piccolina, Soleil and Calliope came to the facility Saturday from Florida’s ZooTampa at Lowry Park, where all three had been in critical care. The manatees are “acclimating to their new pools” as their “second-stage rehab care” begins in Cincinnati, the Ohio zoo wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Zion Hill Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Zion Hill Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
informerpress.com
End of an Era: the stacks fall
It was an emotional day for many throughout Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky on Sunday as the smokestacks at the former JM Stuart Generating Station were demolished. Many memories flooded the comment sections on social media after photos were posted of the demolition, as hundreds of Adams County families had relatives that had worked at the facility.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along the Brent Spence Bridge near downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 at the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
