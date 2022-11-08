ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Duke Energy Holiday Trains return to Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati staple for 76 years is back this weekend. The LEGOs have been snapped into place and the locomotives are nestled snug in their tracks for Holiday Junction, a beloved holiday tradition. The Duke Energy Holiday Trains have been a Cincinnati holiday staple since 1946, with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kings Island makes final preparations for Winterfest

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island crews are making final preparations to get the amusement park ready for WinterFest. WinterFest opens in 16 days, the day after Thanksgiving. The park has been taking advantage of the nice weather this week to get the 364-acre amusement park ready for the annual event. The annual holiday tradition features more than five million lights, ice skating on the famous Royal Fountain, the 314-foot tall Eiffel Tower transformed into a Christmas tree and live shows.
MASON, OH
wvxu.org

Meet Brittany Mayti

Brittany Mayti is Cincinnati Public Radio's new Social Media Coordinator, but she does much more than that for us, including video and design work. She started in September and recently sat down with WGUC's Elaine Diehl to introduce herself.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 new manatees

CINCINNATI — Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo is caring for a trio of new residents – manatees. According to WXIX and WKRC, the zoo said new arrivals Piccolina, Soleil and Calliope came to the facility Saturday from Florida’s ZooTampa at Lowry Park, where all three had been in critical care. The manatees are “acclimating to their new pools” as their “second-stage rehab care” begins in Cincinnati, the Ohio zoo wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Zion Hill Road in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Zion Hill Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
CLEVES, OH
informerpress.com

End of an Era: the stacks fall

It was an emotional day for many throughout Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky on Sunday as the smokestacks at the former JM Stuart Generating Station were demolished. Many memories flooded the comment sections on social media after photos were posted of the demolition, as hundreds of Adams County families had relatives that had worked at the facility.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati

The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
CINCINNATI, OH

