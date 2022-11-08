CINCINNATI — Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo is caring for a trio of new residents – manatees. According to WXIX and WKRC, the zoo said new arrivals Piccolina, Soleil and Calliope came to the facility Saturday from Florida’s ZooTampa at Lowry Park, where all three had been in critical care. The manatees are “acclimating to their new pools” as their “second-stage rehab care” begins in Cincinnati, the Ohio zoo wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

