Coronavirus: Daily average of 51 cases in Erie County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 51 COVID-19 cases, out of 720 total cases, over the period of Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. The county reported no new deaths, meaning the total number of deaths from COVID remains at 160 for 2022. Among the total reported deaths […]
erienewsnow.com
Accused Area Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty To Role In Fatal Overdose
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to selling fentanyl, which lead to a fatal overdose in 2020. The U.S. Attorney Office says 30-year-old Garson Butcher entered the guilty plea on Wednesday. He was charged by the DEA, with assistance from Jamestown Police, federally with distribution of fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy, and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises.
Medical Reserve Corps teaches Erie residents in free active shooter training class
Training to react to an active shooter scene was on the agenda at the Erie County 911 Center. The Northwest Pennsylvania Medical Reserve Corps sponsored a free active shooter and “stop the bleed” training. The group shared knowledge on how to respond during a shooting scene and control life-threatening bleeding. The training was available for […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County Law Enforcement to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Device
WARREN, Pa. – By the end of the year, Warren County law enforcement officers will have the opportunity to request breath tests for drivers suspected of using marijuana, much like they would for alcohol, thanks to a new pilot program. Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene and Cannabix Technologies...
Cold case suspect brought back to Erie; being held in Erie County Prison
The grandson charged in the 1988 murder of Helen Vogt is now being held in the Erie County Prison after his arraignment Wednesday morning. Jeremy Brock, 55, was taken to the Erie County Prison Wednesday morning on first and second degree murder charges. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Paul Bizzarro. In October, […]
yourerie
Controlled burn turns wildfire in Centre County
Veterans honored in ceremony at Erie County Courthouse. Veterans honored in ceremony at Erie County Courthouse. Kitchen fire causes evacuation of Erie apartment …. Kitchen fire causes evacuation of Erie apartment building. Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 10. Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 10. Local knitting, crocheting group...
yourerie
Suspect in 1988 cold case brought to Erie from Texas
Suspect in 1988 cold case brought to Erie from Texas. Suspect in 1988 cold case brought to Erie from Texas. Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran — … Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran -- free of charge. Fallen tree takes down poles, wires across roadway …
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Honors County Employees who Served in the Military
Veterans Day is tomorrow, but Erie County took some time on Thursday to thank local veterans. County officials hosted a veteran recognition event at the Erie County Courthouse, honoring 93 county employees who served in the military. Erie County Veterans Affairs Director Joe Benacci said it's a small symbol of...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Warn of Scammers Impersonating Officer, Demanding Money
City of Erie Police are warning the public about a scam in which someone is impersonating an officer and demanding money. The victim told investigators they were contacted by a person who claimed to be a police officer and demanded money for missing a court hearing. The suspect is believed...
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Man Faces Several Drug, Weapons Charges
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County man faces several drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop and subsequent narcotics investigation this week. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Alexander Latta on Tuesday after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic infraction on Burton Road in the Town of Ripley.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania
Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
Train hits unoccupied car in construction zone in Erie overnight; police looking for driver
Erie Police are looking into what led to a car being struck by a train overnight. Calls went out just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a car accident involving a train in the 1500 block of Downing Ave. in Erie. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found that no one was […]
erienewsnow.com
Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
erienewsnow.com
Helen Vogt Homicide Suspect Returns to Erie to Face Charges
The suspect of the 34-year-old cold case Erie Police solved earlier this year thanks to new DNA Technology has returned to Erie. Jeremy Brock who was arrested in Austin, Texas for allegedly killing his grandmother, Helen Vogt in July of 1988, refused to waive his extradition back to Pennsylvania to face the charges.
explore venango
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
Kinsman couple facing charges, accused of dunking teen underwater as discipline
A KInsman man and woman are facing charges after a report that they were dunking a child underwater as punishment.
Erie store owner used customers’ food stamps to pay down their store credits
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft. John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where […]
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
