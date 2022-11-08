ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

French cardinal to be investigated over abuse confessions

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjzDq_0j39cGMQ00

PARIS — (AP) — The prosecutor’s office in Marseille has opened a preliminary investigation for “aggravated sexual assault” against Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, one of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church.

Via a letter that was read out Monday during a conference of French bishops, Ricard said that he had abused a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and is withdrawing from his religious duties.

The investigation was opened Tuesday following a letter from an adviser of the current bishop of Nice.

Dominique Laurens, the Marseille prosecutor, opened the preliminary investigation but specified that “no complaint” has yet been filed against the cardinal.

Ricard, 78, used to be the archbishop of Bordeaux, in southwestern France, until he retired from that position in 2019 to serve in his home diocese of Dignes-les-Bains, in the south of the country. In the 1980s, he was a priest in the archdiocese of Marseille.

In addition to any possible criminal investigation, Ricard could also be subject to church sanctions based on his confession.

The Vatican spokesman did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday about what would come of Ricard, including whether he would be removed from his Vatican duties. Among other things, Ricard is a member of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, meaning he is a voting member of the Vatican office that adjudicates clergy sexual abuse cases.

There has been one known case to date in which a pope has defrocked a cardinal accused of abuse, the then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, an American who denied the misconduct allegations but was eventually found guilty by a church investigation of abusing adults as well as minors.

Earlier, Francis removed the rights and privileges of the late Scottish Cardinal Keith O’Brien after he was accused of misconduct with adults.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard admits to abusing 14-year-old girl 35 years ago

One of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church has admitted abusing a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and announced his withdrawal from his religious duties. Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard issued a written statement on Monday after a report issued last year revealed a “massive phenomenon” of sexual abusers of children operating for decades within the French Catholic Church.
104.1 WIKY

Former Pope Benedict to mount legal defense over abuse cover-up accusation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Former Pope Benedict XVI plans to defend himself in a civil lawsuit lodged at a German court by a man who accuses him of helping to cover up historical abuse, a court spokesperson said on Tuesday. In the latest twist in a long-running scandal engulfing the...
AOL Corp

Racist incident in French parliament triggers condemnation

Far-left parliament member Rachel Keke attends a rally to support Black lawmaker, Carlos Martens Bilongo, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 outside the National Assembly in Paris. Carlos Martens Bilongo said Friday he was "deeply hurt" after a far-right member of the French parliament made a racist remark during a legislative session, something that has triggered condemnations from across the political spectrum. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 Afghans fatally stabbed in Turkey, investigation launched

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Police on Thursday discovered the bodies of five Afghan nationals who were stabbed to death inside a house in the Turkish capital Ankara, the country’s state-run news agency reported. An investigation has been launched. The five bodies were found after family members...
AFP

Italy defends migrant policy after claims of illegal rejections

Italy's new interior minister insisted Monday it was treating migrants "with humanity" after widespread criticism of moves to allow only the most vulnerable to disembark from charity rescue ships. In a joint statement Monday, they welcomed Italy's moves to let off many of the migrants but said "a solution is urgently needed for all remaining survivors".
The Independent

Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM

Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right-led government since the Second World War, a coalition that has made reducing immigration a key part of their agenda.Mr Sunak’s Government is battling to get a grip of the deepening Channel crossings crisis at home and the number of arrivals continues to grow.The Prime Minister...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack

BRUSSELS — (AP) — A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital. Eric Van der Sypt, from the federal prosecutor’s office,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

French-Italian fight puts a deal helping migrants in peril

NICE, France — (AP) — A deal for Europe to jointly help asylum-seekers was breaking apart Thursday in a French-Italian feud over a ship floating in the Mediterranean with its passengers and crew desperate for land. The crew of the Ocean Viking had been trying to dock since...
The Independent

German aid group: 89 migrants allowed to disembark in Italy

A German humanitarian group said its ship docked in southern Italy early Tuesday and disembarked 89 people rescued at sea, ending one migrant rescue saga as others continue under Italy's new hard-right government.Mission Lifeline posted videos on social media of the 25-meter (80-foot) Rise Above freighter docking in Reggio Calabria and said the “odyssey of 89 passengers and nine crew members on board seems to be over.” In a subsequent post it said all 89 were allowed to disembark.The group had waited at sea for days for Italy to assign it a port after it entered Italian waters over...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas wins Cervantes Prize

MADRID — (AP) — Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas has been awarded the Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s highest literary honor, by Spain's government. The 92-year-old Cadenas has published more than 20 works of poetry and essays, including the volumes of verse “Intemperie” (“Outdoors”), “Amante” (“Lover”) and, most recently in 2018, “Contestaciones” (“Answers”).
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
141K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy