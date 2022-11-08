Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Crews respond to fire at building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the new building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary School. Crews were called to the scene at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. When they arrived, no smoke was showing, but crews said they were able to...
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
krcu.org
Southeast MO State Rep. Election Results: Nov. 8, 2022
All Southeast MO State Representatives ran in unopposed campaigns, except for the 147th, which covers Cape Girardeau County. A total of 10,810 votes were tallied in the race. John Voss, the Republican, garnered 6,971 votes for the win at 64%. Andy Leighton, the Democrat, brought in 3,390 votes at 31%. Greg Tlapek, the Libertarian collected 449 votes at 4% overall.
kfmo.com
Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire
(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
kfmo.com
Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County
(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
KFVS12
Suspects wanted in connection with chase, crash involving patrol vehicle identified, arrested
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for two suspects wanted in connection with a possible stolen vehicle, chase and a crash involving a patrol SUV on Interstate 55 in Perry County, Missouri last month. According to Perry County Sheriff Jason L. Klaus, investigators identified and arrested Terry...
kfmo.com
Farmington Pair Charged with Burglary
(Farmington, MO) Two Farmington residents, 34 year old Lindsey Ann Richard and 33 year old Kyle Richard Hale, are facing charges of second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more after they are alleged to have taken almost $3,000 worth of equipment and tools from a St. Francois county residence. Law enforcement officials used surveillance camera footage to assist them in the investigation. The pair was arrested Friday and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Richard's bond is set at $25,000 while Hale's bond is $100,000.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man faces murder charge out of Pemiscot County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces a murder charge out of Pemiscot County. Jamourion Grimsley, 20, was arrested on Nov. 7. Deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, members of the U.S. Marshal Service Heartland Fugitive Task Force and surrounding agencies, served an arrest warrant on Grimsley on Monday.
KFVS12
East Prairie R-2 School District cancels classes Monday because of water outage
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - All East Prairie R-2 Schools will be closed Monday, November 7, giving students a three day weekend. District leaders said the closure is because water will be shut off citywide for repairs. All district buildings and offices will be closed. This is the second time...
