OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Quips He & Gwen Stefani Need 'Marriage Counseling' Because Of 'The Voice'

Is Blake Shelton's competitive streak taking a toll on his and Gwen Stefani's marriage? On the Monday, October 18, episode of The Voice, the spouses and their fellow coaches were super impressed with a performance put on by Jay Allen, a contestant who belongs to Stefani's team — but the Oklahoma native wound up pulling a steal to bring Allen on his side.The mom-of-three, 53, praised Allen and used the "save" option to keep him, but Shelton interrupted her by asking, "What if somebody steals Jay?" Shelton then used his one and only "steal," prompting his wife to get up...
StyleCaster

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
NBC Miami

The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'Feels Sorry' For Fans Of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton Reveals He's Leaving TV Series: 'He's Brought So Much Joy'

Gwen Stefani understands what fans of The Voice are going through after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced he would be exiting the show. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone.""It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS...
msn.com

Decision made on future of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Get used to seeing more Kelly Clarkson. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has announced that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will be renewed for two more seasons and run through 2025. Since premiering in 2020, Kelly's show has been a hit and it's won several Daytime Emmy Awards. "With more than 500 hours...
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire & Miranda Lambert Honor Loretta Lynn

Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood paid tribute to late country music legend Loretta Lynn with a beautiful performance at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday evening (November 9). Lynn, known for pushing boundaries with her music and blazing trails for other female artists in the genre, died last month at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90.
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’

Although she completely supports her husband Blake Shelton with his decision to leave The Voice, Gwen Stefani admits she wasn’t ready for him to leave the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City last week, Gwen Stefani discussed Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. “He’s brought so much joy,” she explained. “He’s so much talent. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.”
jambroadcasting.com

Nashville notes: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ highlights country stars, David Nail checks in

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Jason Aldean predicts his youngest daughter will be a big fan of the CMA Awards when she’s older. ABC/Connie Chornuk When it comes to their CMA Awards prep styles, Jason Aldean says he and his wife, Brittany, are very different. “Brit always does [get dressed up], for sure. I don’t really feel like I get dressed up that much. It’s more just, like, shining up what I would normally wear onstage a little bit,” he tells ABC Audio ahead of Wednesday night’s CMAs. In that regard, the couple’s 3-year-old […]
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Fox News

CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know

The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.

