Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, November 10th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- Democrat Cindy Axne has conceded the race in Iowa’s Third Congressional District to Republican Challenger Zach Nunn. Axne released a statement Thursday saying she is "honored and humbled by the support she received over the last five years from the people in Iowa’s Third Congressional District." Axne's statement says she hopes "Zach Nunn understands the responsibility of this office and I will continue my hard work to uplift Iowans’ voices in Washington D-C,” said Cindy Axne. Nunn had held a lead of around two-thousand votes after election day. Axne's concession ensures that Iowa will have an all Republican delegation in Congress.
kmaland.com
Nunn claims 3rd district victory
(Des Moines) -- The outcome of one of the most important congressional races in the country is still unsettled--though one candidate is claiming victory. Unofficial results show Republican challenger Zach Nunn as the apparent winner in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race over two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne. With all 21 of the district's counties reporting, Nunn totaled 155,971 votes--or 50.25%--to Axne's 153,905 votes--or 49.58%. The current state senator and war veteran claimed victory in a speech to his supporters in Des Moines late Tuesday night. Nunn says the economy was a big factor in his victory.
kmaland.com
Shipley cruises to victory in Iowa Senate race
(Corning) -- Republican incumbent Tom Shipley cruised to victory for his third term in the Iowa State Senate. According to unofficial results, Shipley handily beat Democratic challenger Tripp Narup for the Senate's 9th District by securing 17,785 votes or just under 77%. Meanwhile, Narup brought in 5,298 votes or 22.9%. An Iowa State University graduate, Shipley spent three years as a vocational agriculture instructor with the Fremont-Mills School District. He then joined Land O'Lakes' feed division, working with grain elevators in Stanton, Villisca, Clarinda, and Red Oak. Shipley then served as a legislative liaison for the Iowa Cattleman's Association before rejoining Land O'Lakes as a beef specialist. Following then-State Senator Hubert Houser's retirement, Shipley was elected to the legislature in 2014. Shipley spoke with KMA News following his victory Tuesday.
kmaland.com
Flood wins Nebraska's 1st Congressional District race
(Norfolk) -- Republican incumbent Mike Flood has secured his first full term in the United States House of Representatives. According to unofficial results, Flood, a Norfolk native and former Speaker of the House for the Nebraska Legislature, defeated Democratic challenger Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District race, collecting 58.4% of the vote Tuesday night compared to Brooks' 41.5%. This was the second time Flood came out on top of Brooks, also winning a special election earlier this year to determine the replacement for Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in June. Flood spoke to and thanked his supporters in an acceptance speech from his hometown of Norfolk.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation confirms additional cases of highly pathogenic bird flu in Missouri. Outbreaks affecting waterfowl species are reported in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties. The birds were returning from arctic nesting grounds in northern states and the conservation department warns waterfowl hunters to properly dispose of harvest waste through trash collection or a permitted landfill. Raptors are particularly susceptible to avian influenza and there is a risk for spillover from wild birds into domestic poultry and then back again.
kmaland.com
Family foresees innovative advances
Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Joan Holig-McCormick and family of Cattail Dairy Farms near Mauston, Wisconsin, and Wonewoc, Wisconsin. They’re members of Scenic Central Milk Producers. When did you begin farming and why?. Holig-McCormick:...
kmaland.com
Supply chain bounces off-kilter -- Part 2
Continued from the Nov. 3 issue of Agri-View ... Supply chains are similar to trampolines. Before the pandemic the world had adopted just-in-time sourcing of components used in manufacturing. To build a car, parts from all around the world would come just as the car was being assembled. All were bouncing on the supply-chain trampoline in a steady rhythm.
kmaland.com
North Carolina woman arrested following Otoe County pursuit
(Nebraska City) -- A North Carolina woman is in custody following a pursuit in Otoe County Wednesday night. The Nebraska State Patrol says at around 9:20 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for speeding on Highway 2. Authorities say after the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Mayee Zhu of Greenville, North Carolina, refused to yield and accelerated, the trooper initiated a pursuit, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. After about seven minutes, the Patrol says an Otoe County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks just west of Nebraska City, bringing the vehicle to a stop at the exit ramp to Highway 75.
kmaland.com
Michigan health system restricts visitors under 5 due to spike in RSV, flu cases
(NEW YORK) -- A Michigan hospital system has limited the number of young visitors as cases of respiratory viruses continue to spike throughout the state and the country. Under a new rule that took effect Monday morning, hospitals under the Corewell Health East system will not allow any visitors under the age of 5 to enter buildings.
Comments / 0