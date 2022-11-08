ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

flicksandfood.com

It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston

It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Communities In Schools of Houston receives Presidential Award of Excellence for supporting community recovery efforts in Uvalde

Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) received the Presidential Award of Excellence at the recent “All In for Students Awards” luncheon held in conjunction with the annual Leadership Town Hall Conference in Washington, D.C., hosted by its parent organization, Communities In Schools. The award was also presented to...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Grunfos, a Full Range Supplier of Pumps, Officially Open

Nov. 2, 2022 marked the official opening of the new regional headquarters of Grundfos 902 Koomey Rd. Brookshire, TX. Grundfos is a global water technology manufacturer. Eric Boutot, Grundfos Americas vice president of regional operations said the new Americas Regional Center will strengthen our proximity between important sales areas and production hubs in North and South America, while fostering creativity for innovative applications and solutions.
BROOKSHIRE, TX
thekatynews.com

The Buckingham Names Cynthia Lamison as Healthcare Administrator

The Buckingham, a premier senior living community in Houston, is pleased to announce Cynthia Lamison, LNFA, RN BSN, as its new healthcare administrator. As the healthcare administrator for The Buckingham, she is tasked with ensuring safety, compliance and best care practices for the assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing levels of living at The Buckingham.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105

The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

FM 1097 Widening Project

Texas Department of Transportation is currently working on two projects to widen FM 1097. You may see a cofferdam in Lake Conroe as the work continues. SJRA is not releasing from the Lake Conroe Dam as a result of this project. Real time lake level and release information can always...
CONROE, TX
KHOU

Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION

2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
spacecityweather.com

Just how cold will it get this weekend? And our annual fundraiser begins today!

Good morning. In today’s post we’re going to discuss the four warmish days Houston will experience before a significant cooldown on Friday that will bring us much colder, fall-like weather for awhile. For those who have been pining away for a sustained stretch of sweater-and-hot-chocolate weather, your time is at hand.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Houston Symphony Presents Disney’S Fantasia For A Magical Thanksgiving Weekend, November 25–27

This Thanksgiving weekend, the Houston Symphony brings to life the magical classic that’s captivated generations—Disney’s animated film Fantasia. November 25–27, Conductor Brett Mitchell leads the orchestra through the iconic film score while animation fills the giant screen at Jones Hall. Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, families and music-lovers alike can experience the magic of favorites like Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Pomp and Circumstance, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, and, of course, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Tickets are available now at houstonsymphony.org/fantasia.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Seeks Adopter for Kitty

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Seeks Adopter for Kitty. Charlotte is spoiled. She has the entire Cat Playroom all to herself! Well, she didn’t choose it that way but for some reason all her cat roommates have gotten adopted before her. She has been waiting since August 30th!. That’s a…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

