thekatynews.com
Needlecrafters Invited To Nifty Needlers Club At Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library
People of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crocheting, knitting, or sewing are invited to attend to get other needlecrafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Those attending should bring their own yarn, strings, and needles to start or finish a project, while chatting, networking, and enjoying the company...
flicksandfood.com
It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston
It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
thekatynews.com
Communities In Schools of Houston receives Presidential Award of Excellence for supporting community recovery efforts in Uvalde
Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) received the Presidential Award of Excellence at the recent “All In for Students Awards” luncheon held in conjunction with the annual Leadership Town Hall Conference in Washington, D.C., hosted by its parent organization, Communities In Schools. The award was also presented to...
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc.
thekatynews.com
Grunfos, a Full Range Supplier of Pumps, Officially Open
Nov. 2, 2022 marked the official opening of the new regional headquarters of Grundfos 902 Koomey Rd. Brookshire, TX. Grundfos is a global water technology manufacturer. Eric Boutot, Grundfos Americas vice president of regional operations said the new Americas Regional Center will strengthen our proximity between important sales areas and production hubs in North and South America, while fostering creativity for innovative applications and solutions.
Houston Press
Houston Restaurants and Bars Offering Freebies, Discounts and More this Veterans Day
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and many Houston restaurants, cafes and bars are honoring military servicemen and servicewomen with free meals, discounts, complimentary treats and more. Ouzo Bay, Loch Bar and modern Italian-chophouse, Marmo, will offer 50 percent off to all active duty and military veterans on Friday, November...
Click2Houston.com
Best bets for your Houston weekend: Mind-bogglingly massive holiday markets, dizzyingly dazzling light displays and more
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Houston, ready or not, the holiday season is returning in full force. Case in point, a smorgasbord of festive events...
thekatynews.com
The Buckingham Names Cynthia Lamison as Healthcare Administrator
The Buckingham, a premier senior living community in Houston, is pleased to announce Cynthia Lamison, LNFA, RN BSN, as its new healthcare administrator. As the healthcare administrator for The Buckingham, she is tasked with ensuring safety, compliance and best care practices for the assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing levels of living at The Buckingham.
Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105
The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
Early voting results show 'Mama Bear' candidates lead in Conroe ISD board of trustees elections
Conroe ISD held an election for positions 1, 2 and 3 on its board of trustees on Nov. 8. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Early voting results in Montgomery County show the slate of three candidates who ran as "Mama Bear" candidates taking the lead in races for the Conroe ISD board of trustees.
thewoodlandstx.com
FM 1097 Widening Project
Texas Department of Transportation is currently working on two projects to widen FM 1097. You may see a cofferdam in Lake Conroe as the work continues. SJRA is not releasing from the Lake Conroe Dam as a result of this project. Real time lake level and release information can always...
UPDATE: Unofficial results show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition, all counties reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Unofficial results from all three counties show most ballots were cast in...
Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
mocomotive.com
MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION
2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
spacecityweather.com
Just how cold will it get this weekend? And our annual fundraiser begins today!
Good morning. In today’s post we’re going to discuss the four warmish days Houston will experience before a significant cooldown on Friday that will bring us much colder, fall-like weather for awhile. For those who have been pining away for a sustained stretch of sweater-and-hot-chocolate weather, your time is at hand.
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
thekatynews.com
Houston Symphony Presents Disney’S Fantasia For A Magical Thanksgiving Weekend, November 25–27
This Thanksgiving weekend, the Houston Symphony brings to life the magical classic that’s captivated generations—Disney’s animated film Fantasia. November 25–27, Conductor Brett Mitchell leads the orchestra through the iconic film score while animation fills the giant screen at Jones Hall. Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, families and music-lovers alike can experience the magic of favorites like Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Pomp and Circumstance, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, and, of course, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Tickets are available now at houstonsymphony.org/fantasia.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Seeks Adopter for Kitty
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Seeks Adopter for Kitty. Charlotte is spoiled. She has the entire Cat Playroom all to herself! Well, she didn’t choose it that way but for some reason all her cat roommates have gotten adopted before her. She has been waiting since August 30th!. That’s a…
