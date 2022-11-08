Read full article on original website
thecountrycook.net
Italian Wedding Soup
A delicious and classic recipe, this Italian Wedding Soup is hearty and comforting. It is made with a flavorful broth filled with vegetables, meatballs and pasta!. One thing I love about Fall is that it means I can make all the soups! One of my favorites has always been this Italian Wedding Soup. It manages to be a super filling soup without leaving you feeling heavy afterwards. All the flavors, from the spices, to the pasta, vegetables and meatballs work so well together. Don't let the all ingredients fool you, it is actually much simpler to make than you would think at first glance. This Italian Wedding Soup can easily be made in under an hour and it will taste like it's been simmering away all day!
thespruceeats.com
Pumpkin Banana Bread
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) I’m a firm believer that pumpkin bread isn’t just for the fall season and this recipe proves it. Pumpkin banana bread combines the best of two snacking cake worlds: the sweet glory of banana bread and the quintessential warm spices we dream of during fall season. You normally find pumpkin puree and bananas as interchangeable ingredients in baked goods, and that’s because they function similarly, providing a rich texture and flavor.
Outside Online
Easy Apple-Cinnamon Skillet Cobbler
Somewhere between the perfect apple crisp and apple cobbler, this easy cinnamon-spiced apple skillet cobbler recipe comes together using just one bowl. Pastry chef Shania Broyan recommends a mix of firm, fresh Mutzu apples and Granny Smith apples and suggests picking your own or shopping for them at local farmers markets during fall apple season. Flavored with oats, brown sugar, and sweet cream butter, the cobbler has the crunchy texture and nutty flavor reminiscent of apple crisp but bakes up light and tender thanks to the shortcake-style batter for cobbler.
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
King Ranch Chicken Casserole Recipe
When it comes to comfort foods, there's no doubt that a casserole is at the top of many people's lists. Casseroles are so great because they're easy to make, and they consist of one layer of goodness after the next. This king ranch chicken casserole has everything, from layers of tortillas, to shredded chicken mixed with two creamy soup bases, veggies, and plenty of gooey cheese on top.
Country-style chicken pot-pie
Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.
WGNtv.com
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for movie night snacks
Is there anything better than movie night? Feet up, film chosen, food on tray. Ordering something in is often the way to go on such occasions, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Cooking a dish or two for a sofa session takes some planning, true, but a takeout is not the only way to spend a night in. Here are some of my movie-night favourites, dialled right up.
Simple soup with a few toppings ready in a jiffy
Shelf-stable ingredients make the base for this lightly sweet dish that has just enough heat
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's fall farro salad
Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make fall farro salad.
purewow.com
Creamy Fennel Gratin with Garlicky Breadcrumbs
It’s decadent, but with a fresh bite that reminds you it counts as a vegetable. Cooking lesson: A gratin is a dish that is topped with breadcrumbs (or cheese, or both) mixed with bits of butter, then baked until brown, bubbling and crisp. If it sounds like a fancy, French way of describing a type of casserole, well, it kind of is. If you need even more definitive proof that casseroles can be classy, make this recipe for creamy fennel gratin with garlicky breadcrumbs at your next holiday gathering. It’s decadent, but a fresh, licorice-y bite from the fennel that reminds you it counts as a vegetable.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
Baked Lobster Tails with Garlic Butter
My husband is from New England and we go back to visit a few times a year, so I consider myself a part-time New Englander. We feast on a lot of whole lobster while we’re there — especially in the summer when the whole family’s together and a lobster dinner is both celebratory and fun. Although I’m partial to claw meat, most of the family loves tail meat, as the tails are meaty and easily come out of the shell in one piece.
Clayton News Daily
Campbell's Reveals the Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" report ahead of Thanksgiving, and we're here to give you all the deets!. The soup company developed the report through a nationwide survey focused on holiday dishes and seasonal topics, confirming that half of the United States would be perfectly content with having only sides for their meal on Thanksgiving.
mamalikestocook.com
Devil’s Food Pumpkin Bread Recipe
Bake a decadent loaf of devil’s food pumpkin bread with just 3 ingredients – cake mix, pumpkin and chocolate chips. It is really easy to throw together this delicious sweet bread recipe, even if you are short on time. In fact, you may already have the ingredients in...
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich
These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.
