Cleveland, OH

The Spun

There Are 5 'Most Likely' Free Agency Teams For Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge could alter MLB's landscape with his free-agent decision. The star outfielder should receive plenty of suitors following a 62-homer season, but there's likely a short list of legitimate contenders to land the slugger. The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked the five likeliest destinations. Here's the former MLB general manager's...
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Claim Luis Ortiz And Andrew Vasquez From Giants

The Phillies announced that they have claimed two relievers off waivers from the Giants. Right-hander Luis Ortiz and left-hander Andrew Vasquez will jump to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Phillies also outrighted five players: right-handers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, along with infielder Yairo Munoz.
NESN

Red Sox Clear Roster Spot With Minor Trade At MLB GM Meetings

The Boston Red Sox did a little work in the margins Wednesday at the Major League Baseball general managers meetings, trading right-handed pitcher Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. The trade, while certainly a minor move amid the hustle and bustle of the MLB GM meetings in...
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 Option

The Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $7 million team option on Danny Duffy for the 2023 season, which made him a free agent. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers’ intentions to do so while speaking with media from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. Duffy...
iheart.com

AJ Preller Talks Padres Priorities & SS Depth "It's A Good Problem To Have

Padres general manager A.J. Preller discussed the team's biggest priorities as free agency begins, if he expects Jurickson Profar and Nick Martinez to return, the plan for Fernando Tatis Jr when he returns, extending Yu Darvish & long term future for Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Is Luis Campusano big-league...
FOX Sports

Mets exercise options on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery. Carrasco, 35, was 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in his second season with the Mets, who...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: Potential LA Target Jacob deGrom Has Rumored Interest in Rangers

The Dodgers are looking for starting pitching this offseason, whether that’s bringing back Clayton Kershaw and/or Tyler Anderson, going outside the organization, or both. If they decide to make a splash in free agency, one potential target would be Jacob deGrom, who has been the best pitcher in baseball over the last several years when he’s healthy, which isn’t very often.
MLB

Orioles decline Lyles' 2023 club option

The first major domino of the Orioles' offseason has fallen. On Wednesday, Baltimore announced that it declined right-hander Jordan Lyles' $11 million club option for the 2023 season. The 32-year-old will hit the market when free agency begins Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. It doesn't rule out a potential return...
