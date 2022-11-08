Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston breaks ground on new Club in Rosenberg, part of the Fort Bend County Community Center

Read full article on original website
virtualbx.com
Terry High School & George Junior High School Renovations Phase 2 (GMP #3) – Lamar CISD (Subbid)
Work includes renovate and provide orchestra additions at the existing high school, approximately 2,975 SF, and junior high, approximately 2,246 SF, facilities, approximate total of 5,221 SF. The scope of work includes new orchestra additions, lighting replacement, lighting controls, the re-roof of the high school, athletic fields, site work, and paving; architectural; civil; landscape; structural; mechanical; electrical; plumbing; technology.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
fox26houston.com
BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance
If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
fox26houston.com
Family claims they missed deadline to get puppy back from Harris County Animal shelter by 24 hours
HOUSTON - State law requires all tax-funded shelters to keep an animal for a minimum of three days before that animal can be put up for adoption or euthanized. The only exception is owner surrenders. "It just doesn't seem like it's right," said Amber Reynolds. Back in July, a Pit...
Local school districts won't be able to give teachers pay raises after proposals fail to pass
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Giving teachers raises and stepping up school security were proposals on the ballot for several area school districts. In Katy ISD and Fort Bend ISD, those proposals failed. However, in Lamar Consolidated ISD some of the proposals passed. “It was difficult to sell," Fort...
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES OFFICE COMPLETES LAKE RESCUE
Today the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Marine Division assisted an athlete training for the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN who was in distress on Lake Conroe. The swimmer became tired from his headgear and needed assistance getting back to shore. Onc…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-1-constables-office-completes-lake-rescue/
Gordon Food Service coming to League City
Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. (Courtesy Pexels) Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. The grocery store will be located in the old Palais Royal at 215 W. Main St.
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston employee killed in work-related incident in northeast Houston, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon. The cause of death is unavailable at this time....
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
UPDATE: Unofficial results show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition, all counties reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Unofficial results from all three counties show most ballots were cast in...
13-year-old boy last seen in Richmond found safe 2 days after going missing, sheriff's office says
The teen had been missing for days when an off-duty deputy from Harris County Constable Pct. 7 saw him in Houston, authorities said.
mocomotive.com
MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION
2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
Lina Hidalgo wins Harris County judge race after Alex Mealer concedes victory
Hidalgo's Republican opponent issued a statement conceding victory on Wednesday morning.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo throws shade at Mattress Mack, local leaders during victory speech
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo went to bed “cautiously optimistic" on election night as results were still coming in, but her victory was confirmed Wednesday by preliminary election results and a concession by her Republican challenger, Alexandra Mealer. Hidalgo led by about 16,000 votes...
defendernetwork.com
New program will help people experiencing homelessness
During his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new program to aid efforts to house individuals experiencing homelessness on Houston’s streets. The city is partnering with Bread of Life to launch – Dinner to Home – a food program designed to help...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of four stab clerk after attempted robbery
HOUSTON - Police say the family of four tried to rob the store after stabbing and beating the store clerk late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Spears and Walters road at the Shell gas station on Houston's Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, the four...
UPDATE: 2 League City City Council winners determined; third race heads to runoff
With all Galveston County and nearly all Harris County voting centers reporting, two League City City Council race winners have been determined. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tommy Cones has previous City Council experience, serving two separate stints on League City City Council totaling about nine years starting in 1999, he said.
