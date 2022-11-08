ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston breaks ground on new Club in Rosenberg, part of the Fort Bend County Community Center

thekatynews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
virtualbx.com

Terry High School & George Junior High School Renovations Phase 2 (GMP #3) – Lamar CISD (Subbid)

Work includes renovate and provide orchestra additions at the existing high school, approximately 2,975 SF, and junior high, approximately 2,246 SF, facilities, approximate total of 5,221 SF. The scope of work includes new orchestra additions, lighting replacement, lighting controls, the re-roof of the high school, athletic fields, site work, and paving; architectural; civil; landscape; structural; mechanical; electrical; plumbing; technology.
ROSENBERG, TX
fox26houston.com

BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance

If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES OFFICE COMPLETES LAKE RESCUE

Today the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Marine Division assisted an athlete training for the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN who was in distress on Lake Conroe. The swimmer became tired from his headgear and needed assistance getting back to shore. Onc…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-1-constables-office-completes-lake-rescue/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION

2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

New program will help people experiencing homelessness

During his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new program to aid efforts to house individuals experiencing homelessness on Houston’s streets. The city is partnering with Bread of Life to launch – Dinner to Home – a food program designed to help...
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Family of four stab clerk after attempted robbery

HOUSTON - Police say the family of four tried to rob the store after stabbing and beating the store clerk late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Spears and Walters road at the Shell gas station on Houston's Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, the four...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy