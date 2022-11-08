Ashland's Stone Lutheran Church partners in Hurricane Ian relief effort

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House
MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
richlandsource.com
William "Bill" Hunt
BELLVILLE: William “Bill” E. Hunt passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. He was 93. He was born on April 16, 1929 to parents Floyd W. Hunt and Mary (Beechler) Hunt Price in Mansfield, Ohio. After attending Mansfield Senior High School, Bill went on to join the United States Air Force serving until his retirement in 1985 after 37 years of service. He was also an original charter member of the 164th Tact Fighter Group, then later changed to the 179th Air Lift Group at the Air Nation Guard base in Mansfield, Ohio and longtime member of the Shadow Flight community....
richlandsource.com
$3 million roundabout planned for Lexington-Springmill, Home roads intersection
MANSFIELD -- Adam Gove has his funding for a second county roundabout, this one a $3 million project at the intersection of Lexington-Springmill and Home roads. Gove, the Richland County engineer, said his office will receive $2.7 million in an Ohio Dept. of Transportation safety grant for the project, one of about two dozen roundabouts recently announced for statewide funding.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Schools passes renewal levy, securing $7.9 million in operating funds
MANSFIELD — Voters in the Mansfield City school district approved the renewal of two levies on Tuesday. The combined measure passed with 4,527 votes in favor and 3,782 votes against, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County board of elections.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Veterans Day parade cancelled, program moved indoors
MANSFIELD — The 2022 Veteran's Day parade has been cancelled due to a rainy forecast. As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service is predicting a 100 percent chance of rain on Veteran's Day.
richlandsource.com
Caryl Ann (Cox) Price
Caryl Ann (Cox) Price, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. Caryl was born June 5, 1940, in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Ralph D. and Mabel M. (Mick) Cox. She had retired from New Hope where she had worked in the kitchen. She loved playing cards and bingo.
richlandsource.com
Lexington's BP Electric celebrates HomeServe Contractor awards
LEXINGTON – BP Electric of Ohio co-owner Jen Poth said employee camaraderie and customer service are pillars of her electrical contracting company. Jen Poth’s husband, Bob Poth, founded BP Electric in 2004 after working at Carter Electric in Galion. He decided it was time to take most of his own profits, knowing entrepreneurship also comes with its own risks.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Board of Control approves $4.2 million in contracts for East Third Street culvert project
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield Board of Control on Tuesday approved contracts totaling $4.2 million to replace or rehabilitate about 1,700 feet of a failing, century-old box culvert along East Third Street. Shelly & Sands was awarded the construction project after submitting a low bid of $3,869,850. The control...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield construction trades teacher honored as student champion
MANSFIELD — Greg Morris doesn't mind when his students make mistakes. In fact, he welcomes it. Morris is the construction and building trades teacher at Mansfield Senior High School. He's overseen students constructing little free libraries, sheds and even a tiny house.
richlandsource.com
Tiny Tim Shoppe offers kid-friendly, affordable Christmas shopping Nov. 19-Dec. 17
MANSFIELD — Christmastime is right around the corner, and with it, the spirit of giving. Downtown Mansfield Inc. will operate the Tiny Tim Shoppe again this holiday season, offering area children to practice generosity.
richlandsource.com
Ontario GetGo gas station proposal set for vote Dec. 14
ONTARIO — Ontario’s Planning Commission heard a presentation from Bohler Engineering Wednesday to build a GetGo gas station and drive-thru on Lexington-Springmill Road. The gas station, if approved, will be built at the current location of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 979 N. Lexington-Springmill Road.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Building Dept. releases list of October permits
MANSFIELD — The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in October. If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office at 419-774-5517 and someone will assist you.
richlandsource.com
Four area volleyball players earn All-Ohio honors
GALION — Ella Payne wasn’t just the best setter in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. The Galion senior was among the best in the state.
richlandsource.com
Lucas' Grover selected to District 6 first team in Div. IV
LUCAS — The rest of the District 6 volleyball coaches discovered what north central Ohio fans already knew. Lucas’ Shelby Grover is among the best players in the region.
richlandsource.com
9 more Amish from Ashland County plead 'no contest' to state buggy law violations
ASHLAND — Nine Amish people, including two women, pleaded no contest to violating Ohio’s new buggy law before a judge at Ashland Municipal Court on Tuesday. Abraham Hershberger, David Mast, Mosie Shetler, Levi P. Gingerich, Enos Miller, Levi L. Gingerich, Lizzie L. Hershberger, Fannie E. Hershberger and Mahlon J. Swartzentruber each stood before Ashland Municipal Court Judge John Good without the representation of an attorney.
richlandsource.com
Community Foundation for Crawford County recognizes local impact
BUCYRUS -- November 12 to 18 is National Community Foundation Week, and The Community Foundation for Crawford County wants to use this time to raise awareness of their local impact and the importance of community foundations in general. Community Foundations hold endowment funds that provide a permanent source of income...
richlandsource.com
Analysis: It's a tough time to be a Democrat running for countywide office in Richland County
MANSFIELD -- It's a tough time to be a Democrat running for county-wide office in Richland County these days. After the votes were counted Tuesday night in a midterm election that only generated 51 percent local participation, there are only two Democrats left standing in countywide offices.
richlandsource.com
Galion's Payne, Col. Crawford duo selected to District 6 first team in Division III
GALION — Regional runner-up Galion and Crawford County neighbor Colonel Crawford were rewarded for their standout seasons when the All-District 6 volleyball teams were announced. Galion’s Ella Payne and Colonel Crawford’s Rylee Ritzhaupt and Emma Scott were selected to the Division III first team, while Colonel Crawford’s Taylor Heiby...
richlandsource.com
Active shooter training scenario in Mansfield prompts 'immediate attack' by law enforcement
MANSFIELD -- Jason Bammann doesn't want to disclose specific tactics local police officers will take during an active shooter situation. But after an active threat/active shooter training scenario on Thursday morning involving local law enforcement officers, Mansfield's assistant police chief made it clear that eliminating the threat to civilian lives is job 1.
richlandsource.com
Lexington's Brown, Shelby's Albert selected to District 6 first team in Division II
LEXINGTON — The sky is the limit for Ava Brown. A freshman, Brown was selected to the All-District 6 first team in Division II when the teams were announced Monday.
Comments / 0