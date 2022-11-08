ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Won, Demir, and Suckow Each Win Two Events to Boost Columbia Men Over Army 172-127

SCY (25 yards) Columbia hosted Army West Point for a men’s dual meet on Friday, November 4, grabbing a win in a 172-127 decision. Though they would go on to lose the meet, Army kicked things off very well. In the first individual event, the 1000 free, Army went 1-2-3. Freshman Brice Barrieault led the charge, swimming a 9:23.00, followed by teammate Ian Tansill in 9:25.27, and Clayton Bernauer in 9:34.14.
Rutgers Takes Down Northeastern 168-128

SCY (25 yards) After a loss to Harvard on Friday, the Scarlet Knights rallied to a win over Northeastern the following day with a score of 168-128. Rutgers designated their entries in the 400 freestyle relay as exhibition. Rugters is now 2-1 on the season for dual meets, while Northeastern moves to 3-2.
William Paterson Head Coach Ed Gurka Reaches 800 Career Wins

WAYNE, NJ — William Paterson head swimming and diving coach Ed Gurka reached the 800-career win milestone on Saturday, Oct. 22, when the Pioneer women won their dual meet 103-71 over Western Connecticut State. Gurka, in his 47th year in Wayne, now owns 800 combined career wins between the...
