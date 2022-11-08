SCY (25 yards) Columbia hosted Army West Point for a men’s dual meet on Friday, November 4, grabbing a win in a 172-127 decision. Though they would go on to lose the meet, Army kicked things off very well. In the first individual event, the 1000 free, Army went 1-2-3. Freshman Brice Barrieault led the charge, swimming a 9:23.00, followed by teammate Ian Tansill in 9:25.27, and Clayton Bernauer in 9:34.14.

