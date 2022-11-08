Read full article on original website
marthastewart.com
Taking a Brisk 7-Minute Walk Every Day Can Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease, New Study Says
Walking is a great form of exercise, and it doesn't take much to reap the benefits of taking regular strolls. To maximize these advantages, though, it might be time to pick up the pace: New research published in European Heart Journal found that taking a brisk 7-minute walk every day is enough to cut your risk of heart disease.
healthcareguys.com
6 Tips To Help Lower Your Blood Pressure
If you have high blood pressure, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half the adults in the United States have hypertension. While many factors contribute to this statistic, the good news is that there are also many things you can do...
studyfinds.org
Night owls who exercise in the afternoon or evening reduce risk of developing diabetes
LEIDEN, Netherlands — Night owls who like to go for a brisk walk, bike ride, or jog later in the day are less prone to diabetes, according to new research. Scientists in the Netherlands say engaging in regular exercise late in the day improves blood glucose control among older adults. A study of 775 Dutch men and women found those who were physically active in the afternoon or evening were less likely to develop the disease in comparison to those working out in the morning.
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
EverydayHealth.com
New Guidelines Strongly Recommend the Use of Weight Loss Drugs to Treat Obesity
Today the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines that strongly recommend, for the first time, the long-term use of four approved anti-obesity medications for adult patients who haven’t been able to successfully lose weight through lifestyle changes alone. The new recommendations will be published in the November 2022 issue of Gastroenterology.
MedicalXpress
New study finds no relationship between high intake of refined grain foods and risk of cardiovascular disease
A new study recently published Trends in Cardiovascular Medicine reveals that consuming high intakes of refined grain foods does not increase one's risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), coronary heart disease, heart attack, heart failure, or stroke. The study also calls for reflection on the Western dietary pattern and its consideration in future dietary recommendations. Although refined grains are included as a component of the Western dietary pattern, the results of the meta-analyses suggest that refined grains do not contribute to the higher CVD risk associated with this unhealthy dietary pattern.
NPR
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
Dietary supplements are, of course, very popular supplements, like fish oil, which allegedly helps your heart. Doctors want to know if they're really effective, and a new study tries to find out. NPR's Allison Aubrey reports on the new study released last night at the American Heart Association conference. ALLISON...
WebMD
Getting Omega-3s From Plants May Help Heart Failure Patients
Oct. 25, 2022 -- Including more foods rich in an omega-3 called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) could help people with heart failure, a new study suggests. ALA is an omega-3 fatty acid found mainly in plants. Higher blood levels of ALA were tied to fewer deaths and fewer first trips to the hospital for heart failure compared to lower levels in the study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Some of the best sources of plant-based omega-3s include flax, which can be purchased as seeds or oil and is often found in cereals, baked goods, and other products. Chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, soy foods, canola oil, seaweed, edamame, and kidney beans are also good sources.
studyfinds.org
Got 420 seconds? Even a brisk 7-minute walk every day can help prevent heart disease
LEICESTER, United Kingdom — A brisk daily seven-minute walk — instead of a leisurely 14-minute stroll — is enough to cut the risk of heart disease, according to a new study. Scientists in the United Kingdom say doing more exercise doesn’t do much to reduce your risk from cardiovascular conditions — unless you’re ramping it up to at least a moderate or vigorous level of intensity.
MindBodyGreen
Sleep Duration Is Linked To Cardiovascular Health, Studies Show
When you think about activities that actively support your heart health, what comes to mind? Maybe it's a HIIT exercise class or a long run to really "work out" those heart muscles. Or perhaps it's eating clean to prevent plaque buildup in your arteries. While these are certainly heart-healthy habits,...
Healthline
10 Steps to Take When Heart Disease Runs in Your Family
Heart disease is a serious health condition. It’s the leading cause of death for people in the United States. In fact, in 2020,. in the United States resulted from heart disease. Some heart disease risk factors are out of your control, like your age or family history. You can...
Medical News Today
Can olive oil lower cholesterol?
Including olive oil in a healthy diet may help lower “bad” cholesterol and increase “good” cholesterol. of adults in the United States have high cholesterol. High cholesterol levels increase the risk of health conditions like heart disease and stroke. High cholesterol has no symptoms, so a...
Harvard Health
Trying to lower stubbornly high LDL cholesterol?
Expert consensus focuses on individual planning to bring down elevated LDL. Recently I met with Nancy, a 72-year-old woman with coronary artery disease, to review her latest cholesterol results. Despite taking a statin, following a healthy diet, and exercising regularly, her low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol remained above our target. "What else can I do?" she asked. "When I increase my statin dose I get terrible leg pains. But I don’t want to have another heart attack!"
Doctors Use CRISPR Technology to Boost Cancer Immunotherapy
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Gene editing has for the first time produced modified immune cells finely honed to target and attack cancer cells, researchers say. A team used the gene editing tool CRISPR to alter immune cells drawn from 16 patients who had a variety of solid cancers, including colon, breast and lung. According to a report in the journal Nature, the genes of these immune cells...
Good News Network
Important Study of 88,000 Adults Shows Short Intense Exercise Trumps Long Duration-Low Intensity for Heart Disease
When it comes to exercise, intensity is everything, and while a brisk daily 15-minute walk is enough to cut the risk of heart disease, a leisurely 30-minute stroll is not. Scientists studying data from heart-rate wearables say doing more exercise doesn’t do much to reduce your risk from cardiovascular conditions unless it is of at least moderate intensity.
EverydayHealth.com
Dietary Supplements Don’t Lower ‘Bad’ Cholesterol, Study Finds
Dietary supplements often marketed as good for the heart may not be worth taking, according to new research presented at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022. Results from the study, also published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), found that six dietary supplements...
cohaitungchi.com
What You Need to Know About Cholesterol When You Have Hypothyroidism
Thyroid problems can have a ripple effect throughout your body, including your cardiovascular system. In particular, people with hypothyroidism may have high levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease. Here’s what you need to know about this potential danger. What Is...
News-Medical.net
Dietary supplements taken for 'heart health' unlikely to offer meaningful impact on cholesterol levels
Six widely used dietary supplements promoted for improving heart health did not effectively lower LDL or "bad" cholesterol in comparison to a common low-dose statin medication or placebo, according to late breaking science results presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Medical News Today
Low carb diet may reduce type 2 diabetes risk, promote weight loss
Researchers recently examined the effects of a low-carbohydrate diet in people with prediabetes and people who have mild, untreated type 2 diabetes (T2D). In the randomized clinical trial, participants who lowered their carbs saw a moderate reduction in their blood sugar, an indicator of diabetes. The study’s findings are somewhat...
