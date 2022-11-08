Read full article on original website
Oops! Ex-FIFA president Blatter now says giving Qatar the World Cup was a ‘mistake’
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has admitted that awarding Qatar the 2022 World Cup was, in his words, “a mistake.” Blatter was in charge of FIFA during one of the most controversial moments in the governing body’s history when, on December 2, 2010, it awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. Now, two weeks before the World Cup kicks off, Blatter has said that he wishes the tournament was given to Qatar’s chief competitor, the United States. “The choice of Qatar was a mistake,” Blatter said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. “It was a bad...
Qatar Getting the World Cup Over U.S. Was Linked to $14B Arms Deal: Ex-FIFA Boss
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter called the decision to host the 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar a “mistake” which came about after the personal lobbying of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.In an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, Blatter said FIFA’s Executive Committee initially wanted to award the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to the U.S. “It would have been a gesture of peace if the two long-standing political opponents had hosted the World Cup one after the other,” Blatter said.But before the 2010 FIFA Congress, Blatter says he was contacted by Michel Platini, the...
UK minister criticised over call for gay World Cup fans to show respect in Qatar
James Cleverly says ‘flex and compromise’ needed on both sides in country that criminalises homosexuality
CBS Sports
Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter regrets 2022 Qatar World Cup pick: 'It was a bad choice, and I was responsible'
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called the 2010 decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup a "mistake" just weeks before the tournament gets underway. Blatter, now 86 and disgraced after his exit from world soccer's governing body amid corruption allegations along with former UEFA chief Michel Platini, now says he regrets the decision.
Sporting News
USA soccer team at World Cup 2022: Meet all the players representing the United States men's squad in Qatar
With the United States gearing up for the 2022 World Cup, Gregg Berhalter is looking to whittle down his roster to the 26 players who will contest the sports greatest tournament in Qatar this winter. A final determination on the 26-man squad will be made on Wednesday, November 9, but...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were José Fonte, Gonçalo Guedes, Renato Sanches and João Moutinho, the player with the second-most appearances with the national team behind Ronaldo.
Croatia World Cup Preview: Midfield Still Powers ’18 Runner-Up
Croatia fell one win short of a historic World Cup triumph in Russia, but it’s back in Qatar led by some familiar faces who aren’t done just yet.
Qatar FIFA World Cup ambassador: Homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'
Former footballer Khalid Salman was speaking with German broadcaster ZDF about the issue of homosexuality in the country and how it is against the law.
FOX Sports
World Cup Group A Team Guides: Qatar
Group A of the World Cup is a fascinating quartet in every way. Host Qatar and Ecuador square off Nov. 20 to open the tournament. Senegal, the African champion, has its best team ever, while the Netherlands is looking to make yet another deep run after missing out on 2018.
BBC
Women's African Champions League: Holders Mamelodi Sundowns to face AS FAR in final
Moroccan hosts AS FAR will face defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Women's African Champions League after both clubs narrowly won their semi-final ties on Wednesday. Sundowns survived a stern test against Simba Queens before Boitumelo's Rabale fine curling effort in the 76th minute gave the South...
Poland World Cup Preview: Lewandowski & Co. Have a Point to Prove
There’s some unfinished business for the Barcelona star on the major international stage after previous setbacks.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
Leading men’s tennis players urged to speak out at Saudi event by Amnesty
Cameron Norrie and other top men’s players appearing at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia have been urged by Amnesty International to use their platforms to speak out against the country’s human rights abuses. “Everyone playing in Diriyah will surely realise that this tennis tournament is yet...
