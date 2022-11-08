It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.

DECATUR, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO