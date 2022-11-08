Read full article on original website
Keith Warren Tipsword, 27
United States Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, 27, of Moccasin died on Sunday, December 7, 1941 in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moccasin Cemetery near Beecher City with full military honors.
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Bill was born on October 25, 1925, in Herrick, the son of Ray and Eva (Holman) Jones. He was a United States Navy veteran of WWII. Bill and Lois Eileen Anderson were married in St. Charles, MO on November 8, 1944 and were blessed with 72 years of marriage before her passing on May 28, 2017. Bill worked for Exxon Oil Company for many years. He enjoyed bowling, softball, woodworking and storytelling.
Lake Land College Announces New Student Marketing Council Members
Lake Land College selected 13 students from several applicants to participate in The Vibe for the 2022-23 academic year based on their passion for the college and demonstrated communication and interpersonal skills. Lake Land College developed this student marketing council called The Vibe to include a student voice in the...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35 year old Natashia L. Shamhart of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Natashia was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Demetrius A. Woods of Charleston for an Effingham...
Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
Volunteers Being Sought For Funeral Of US Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class Keith Tipsword
Volunteers from Altamont, Beecher City and Moccasin Illinois area are needed to set up 700 plus US 3×5 foot flags on Sunday November 13th in Altamont, Illinois for the funeral of US Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class Keith W. Tipsword, WWII KIA onboard the USS WEST VIRGINIA during the attack on Pearl Harbor, HI.
Altamont Senior Mason Robinson Signs To Play Baseball at Kaskaskia
(Pictured above is Mason Robinson with his baseball teammates) On Wednesday evening with family, friends, teammates and coaches in attendance Altamont senior Mason Robinson signed his letter of intent to baseball at Kaskaskia. Mason plans on completing general education classes at Kaskaskia. Mason said he chose Kaskaskia because of “the...
Where to Eat Dinner on Thanksgiving in Champaign-Urbana
Where you can eat out or order in your Thanksgiving dinner in Champaign-Urbana. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so if you’d like to skip cooking in the kitchen, Champaign and Urbana have a whole bunch of great dine-in or carryout options for your family’s Thanksgiving table. We...
A first for Central & Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – When the late evening was over Democrat Nikki Budzinski reached a new milestone. She became the first woman to ever represent central and southern Illinois in Congress. The victory by the Springfield resident was a pickup for Democrats as they tried to hold on to...
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
Hike through history at Springfield's Oak Ridge Cemetery
SPRINGFIELD — One of the messages delivered during the Military History Hike at Oak Ridge Cemetery is that the service of our military veterans often extends beyond what they do on the battlefield. It is a timely message as the country celebrates Veterans Day. Mikito Muroya, site interpreter for...
Lake Land College Student Nominated For Statewide Award
Lake Land College nominated sophomore Jordan “Jordi” Oliver, Buncombe, for the 2022 Illinois Community College Student Laureate Award from the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Oliver serves as a full-time Agriculture Transfer major with hopes of transferring onto the University of Illinois to obtain a dual major in Agricultural Communications and Animal Science. Upon graduation, her goal is to be commissioned into the United States Air Force.
Eldorado Street to close at railroad crossing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 36 (Eldorado Street) at the railroad tracks just east of the Decatur Civic Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. This is being done so the crossing surface can be replaced. A detour...
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 5 Years in IDOC
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, James Griffith, age 42, of Shelbyville was sentenced to five (5) years in prison for the offense of Domestic Battery with a Prior Aggravated Battery conviction, a Class 4 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison.
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
Prohibition ends in Macon County's South Wheatland Township
MACON — During an Election Day watch party Tuesday night, Julie Butler brought out some of the products she and her husband Paul plan to sell when they open the Macon Mead and Winery. “We’ve been watching TV and looking at the website,” she said. “And we’ve been drinking...
Boil order issued for portions of Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District will issue a boil order notice for a portion of the district beginning Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. This will remain in effect for 36 hours, and the district will notify the public once the boil order is lifted. The boil order will only affect the […]
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
