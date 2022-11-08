ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Callaway County sheriff charged with DWI, resisting arrest

RANDOLPH COUNTY − Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has been charged with two misdemeanors following his October arrest for driving while intoxicated. Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism Thursday with DWI and resisting/interfering arrest. A Callaway County human resources employee told KOMU 8 Thursday night Chism is "still the elected sheriff."
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Man arrested after road rage incident on Highway 54

JEFFERSON CITY - A man is in custody following a road rage incident on U.S. Highway 54 Monday night. Jefferson City police responded to the area of Highway 54 near Ellis Boulevard around 8:55 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A 911 caller said a man fired multiple rounds...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

CPD asks for help in identifying subjects in circulating video of woman being chased

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has addressed a circulating video that shows two Columbia officers, a woman running and another unknown individual running after her. This comes after officials reported a suspected prowler was involved with five different burglaries, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old.
KOMU

Residents at Columbia apartment complexes share concern on suspected prowler

COLUMBIA − Residents at apartment complexes in Columbia are on edge after reports of suspected prowler. The Columbia Police Department put out a press release Tuesday seeking help from the community in assistance on identifying and locating the suspect. Police report five different burglaries, all involving female victims between...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Suspect arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder

FULTON - A female suspect connected to a 2019 murder in Callaway County was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning. Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Indiana, is currently being held at the San Diego County Jail in California. She and a second suspect, Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with the first-degree murder of Lauro Garza-Perez.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

CPD seeks community help in locating and identifying suspected prowler

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying and locating a suspected prowler. Police believe that his activity may be escalating. Police report five different incidents of the same nature, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old. Officers responded to a burglary report...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Chilling court documents describe final moments of Columbia murder victim’s life

A Columbia man charged with killing a woman and her grandmother this weekend has made his initial arraignment and remains jailed without bond today. Boone County prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick with two counts of second degree murder for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. 939 the Eagle News was at the Boone County Courthouse on Monday when Derrick was arraigned via video, wearing a jail jumpsuit. He displayed little emotion, telling Judge Tracy Gonzalez that he intends to hire an attorney.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Police draft FUSUS policy for city council

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department held a meeting Wednesday to discuss a draft policy for the FUSUS surveillance system. The Columbia city council wanted a policy before discussing and voting on the software system at its Nov. 21 meeting. "Prior to the approval of purchasing FUSUS, city council had...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia residents injured after crash on Route WW

BOONE COUNTY - Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Boone County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. According to the highway patrol, Victoria Swearengin, 33, attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the path of Matthew Amburgey's vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

CPD seeks help finding missing Columbia man

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing person. CPD posted on Twitter Wednesday describing a 49-year-old Columbia man, Jason Washington. He was last seen on Oct. 15, walking near West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. The post from CPD said that Washington...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Nov. 10

Suspect arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder. A female suspect connected to a 2019 murder in Callaway County was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning. Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Indiana, is currently being held at the San Diego County Jail in the state of California. She and...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

17 storage units damaged in Mexico fire

MEXICO - Seventeen storage units were damaged after a fire early Tuesday morning. Mexico Public Safety officials responded to the 500 block of South Clark Street around 4 a.m. for the fire at a self-storage building. Crews found the fire on the west side of the building. Seventeen storage units...
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

MoDOT proposes widening Highway 54 in Camdenton

CAMDENTON − The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next week to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 54 in Camdenton. The meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15 will take place at the Camdenton-Area Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 739 West U.S. Highway 54, from 4 to 6 p.m.
CAMDENTON, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council swears in new fire chief

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council swore in Clayton Farr Jr. as Columbia's new Fire Chief at Monday night's meeting. Farr Jr.'s family watched the ceremony from the front row. After being sworn in, Farr Jr.'s father pinned his new badge on. The council later referred B300-22 back to the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Staffing shortages persist for snow plow drivers, both locally and statewide

COLUMBIA - As winter approaches, both the Missouri Department of Transportation and Columbia Public Works are trying to fill their open snow plow driver positions. MoDOT is seeing a shortage of approximately 1,000 drivers across the state, which is 30% below where it needs for a widespread winter weather event. Just three weeks ago, the department held its annual winter operations drill, where a spokesperson said they were 900 below what was needed. Last year, there were only a few hundred openings.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Veterans Day events around mid-Missouri

Numerous mid-Missouri organizations are honoring veterans Friday on Veterans Day. MU will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Memorial Union starting at noon Friday. It will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at Memorial Union, on Nov. 30, 1922. Columbia College. Columbia College will host a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri voter turnout lower than expected

MID-MISSOURI − Many voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to fill out their ballots on Election Day. Looking at the results, the numbers are slightly lower than what was reported during the 2018 election for both Boone and Cole counties. Boone County residents cast a total of...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy