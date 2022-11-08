Read full article on original website
Sir Lewis Hamilton Joins Idol Ayrton Senna In Brazilian Citizenship
In between testing the AMG One, getting the Mercedes Formula 1 team back on its feet, and battling it out with Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton has somehow found time to be named an honorary citizen of Brazil. Lewis dedicated the reception of his citizenship to his idol and now a...
SkySports
Mercedes: Why there's now light at the end of the tunnel as poor 2022 recharges F1 team for Red Bull fight
But amid those struggles, the whole Mercedes team have stayed patient, and positive, and it now appears there are genuine reasons for optimism as they bid to bounce back next year. Why? Let us explain... Step one: Understanding where they went wrong. The biggest hurdle for Mercedes to clear was...
SkySports
Pakistan beat New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary as New Zealand play Pakistan in the first T20 World Cup semi-final, in Sydney. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton credits world champion Max Verstappen for 'amazing' performance during 2022 season
Verstappen claimed his maiden world championship last year after controversially edging out Mercedes' Hamilton in the final race of the season after a titanic battle between the pair, but the Red Bull driver has had things all his own way in 2022, sealing the title with four races to spare.
BBC
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: F1 drivers pushing for changes to the penalty points system
Formula 1 drivers are pushing for a change in the penalty points system to prevent drivers being banned from races for frivolous offences. Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly said before the Sao Paulo Grand Prix that he was "a bit embarrassed" to be two licence points off a mandatory one-race ban.
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: England out to avoid more agony in Adelaide as they battle India for spot in Sunday's final
A lot has changed in the seven years since England last played a World Cup match in Adelaide. Back in 2015, they were largely useless at white-ball cricket, emphasised by a group-stage exit at the 50-over World Cup being confirmed with a 15-run defeat by Bangladesh in South Australia. But...
Top Speed
Watch A 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Drag Strip
TTS Performance is a specialist in superchargers, and not long ago it did its magic on a 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The result was a manic 370-horsepower SuperBusa (as called by TTS), and it was only fair to imagine what this beast would do in a straight line considering TTS’ supercharged 200-HP Harley-Davidson Road King was insanely fast. Lucky for us, the wondering ends now as the TTS team has finally taken the SuperBusa on a drag strip, and to no one’s surprise, it set some blistering times.
SkySports
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Dan Skelton can score in Bangor opener with Knight In Dubai
Bangor host an excellent card on Wednesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing, where the meeting's opener is previewed by Declan Rix. There are numerous competitive and quality contests on offer at the Welsh track, including a Listed Novice Chase for fillies and mares (1.25). It's the opening race, the...
SkySports
Hales and Buttler guide England to T20 World Cup final LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary as England face India in the second T20 World Cup semi-final, in Adelaide. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
When does the 2023/24 Premier League season start? Key dates, transfer window, winter break and more
Dates for the 2023/24 Premier League season have been confirmed with a winter break set to return. What are the key dates for the 2023/24 Premier League season?. The Premier League season will kick-off on August 12 and conclude nine months later on May 19, 2024. Get Sky Sports. Download...
Sporting News
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for race week
The penultimate race of the 2022 F1 season takes us back to Brazil and the famous Interlagos circuit which has seen plenty of action over the years. From Ayrton Senna’s first F1 victory on home soil in 1991 to Sebastian Vettel's dramatic world championship win in 2012, the Brazilian Grand Prix often delivers the drama.
sporf.com
Lewis Hamilton is made an honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of Grand Prix
F1 icon Lewis Hamilton will technically have two home races from now on after the British driver became an honorary citizen of Brazil. The seven-time World Champion received the honour in front of the South American nation’s congress at a ceremony on Monday. This confirms his honorary citizenship, which Brazil’s government approved with a vote back in June 2022.
racer.com
WEC title battles on the line in Bahrain finale
The FIA World Endurance Championship closes its season this weekend, and the teams and drivers that form the 37-car entry for the 8 Hours of Bahrain on Saturday include a handful of changes since the last race at Fuji. In Hypercar, there are five cars listed, with the pair of...
SkySports
Billie Jean King Cup finals: Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart suffer defeats as Britain beaten by Kazakhstan
Great Britain's hopes of causing an upset in their opening contest against Kazakhstan at the Billie Jean King Cup finals ended with defeats for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart. Britain were given a place in the finals as hosts after the Lawn Tennis Association stepped in to stage the event at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Yet without the injured Emma Raducanu lack the strength of nearly all the other teams.
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
SkySports
World Cup 2022 squad lists: England, Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany, Spain and more
Who's going to the World Cup in Qatar? Every nation has now named their final 26-man squads and we've pulled together the selections for all 32 competitors... FIFA rules permit teams to make late replacements in the event of serious injury, at any time up to 24 hours before their first game.
SkySports
Paul Merson says Graham Potter needs to learn best Chelsea team quickly - 'well beat by Arsenal'
Sky Sports' Paul Merson says Graham Potter needs to get to grips with his best Chelsea team in order to instil some consistency in the wake of last weekend's damaging loss to Premier League front-runners Arsenal. Wednesday 9th November 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm. Can Potter get Chelsea firing?. He started...
England set for New Zealand Rugby League World Cup semi-final after Australia edge showdown
England will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup after Australia edged a titanic tussle between the two southern hemisphere giants in York to top Group B.The Jillaroos, the double defending champions who scored 166 points without reply in their first two games of the tournament, were pushed to the limit, with Julia Robinson’s second-half try edging a 10-8 win.It means group winners Australia will face Papua New Guinea in the first part of Monday’s double-header back at the LNER Community Stadium, with the Kiwi Ferns taking on hosts England.On this evidence it will...
