Carscoops

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Top Speed

Watch A 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Drag Strip

TTS Performance is a specialist in superchargers, and not long ago it did its magic on a 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The result was a manic 370-horsepower SuperBusa (as called by TTS), and it was only fair to imagine what this beast would do in a straight line considering TTS’ supercharged 200-HP Harley-Davidson Road King was insanely fast. Lucky for us, the wondering ends now as the TTS team has finally taken the SuperBusa on a drag strip, and to no one’s surprise, it set some blistering times.
Sporting News

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for race week

The penultimate race of the 2022 F1 season takes us back to Brazil and the famous Interlagos circuit which has seen plenty of action over the years. From Ayrton Senna’s first F1 victory on home soil in 1991 to Sebastian Vettel's dramatic world championship win in 2012, the Brazilian Grand Prix often delivers the drama.
sporf.com

Lewis Hamilton is made an honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of Grand Prix

F1 icon Lewis Hamilton will technically have two home races from now on after the British driver became an honorary citizen of Brazil. The seven-time World Champion received the honour in front of the South American nation’s congress at a ceremony on Monday. This confirms his honorary citizenship, which Brazil’s government approved with a vote back in June 2022.
racer.com

WEC title battles on the line in Bahrain finale

The FIA World Endurance Championship closes its season this weekend, and the teams and drivers that form the 37-car entry for the 8 Hours of Bahrain on Saturday include a handful of changes since the last race at Fuji. In Hypercar, there are five cars listed, with the pair of...
SkySports

Billie Jean King Cup finals: Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart suffer defeats as Britain beaten by Kazakhstan

Great Britain's hopes of causing an upset in their opening contest against Kazakhstan at the Billie Jean King Cup finals ended with defeats for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart. Britain were given a place in the finals as hosts after the Lawn Tennis Association stepped in to stage the event at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Yet without the injured Emma Raducanu lack the strength of nearly all the other teams.
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
The Independent

England set for New Zealand Rugby League World Cup semi-final after Australia edge showdown

England will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup after Australia edged a titanic tussle between the two southern hemisphere giants in York to top Group B.The Jillaroos, the double defending champions who scored 166 points without reply in their first two games of the tournament, were pushed to the limit, with Julia Robinson’s second-half try edging a 10-8 win.It means group winners Australia will face Papua New Guinea in the first part of Monday’s double-header back at the LNER Community Stadium, with the Kiwi Ferns taking on hosts England.On this evidence it will...

