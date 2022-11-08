ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfft.com

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a truck. Police say the crash happened around 3:58 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton Roads. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of the truck, which was stopped at...
BLUFFTON, IN
wfft.com

Man taken to hospital after losing consciousness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police responded to a call about a suspicious man at Wells Street and Mildred Avenue around 4:55 p.m. Police say the man was was detained and lost consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital. No condition has been released. The incident remains...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Missing man dies in car crash

A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wfft.com

Man connected to August shooting at Mitchell's Sports Bar arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man wanted in connection with the August 27 shooting at Mitchell's Sports Bar and Grill has been arrested. The shooting happened when two small groups of people started fighting inside the bar and then moved out into the common area. Someone began shooting and a woman who wasn't involved was shot.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne City Utilities adjusting river levels

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Utilities will be adjusting river levels through the center of town beginning Monday, Nov. 14. Officials say it's for maintenance and inspections of bridges and river outfalls. They say the levels are raised to help recreational use in the warmer months, and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Troy Hershberger claims victory in Allen County Sheriff's race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger is claiming victory in the race for sheriff. The latest results show Hershberger leading Democrat Kevin Hunter by a margin of 58 to 42 with 191 of 278 precincts reporting. Hunter, a captain with the Fort Wayne Police Department,...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hometownstations.com

A Coldwater teen was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash

Mercer County (WLIO) - A Coldwater teen was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Mercer County. 18-year-old Grant Ebbing sustained serious injuries in the crash that happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of SR 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. Ebbing’s pickup truck was struck by a car driven by 27-year-old Angel Martinez Cruz of St. Henry when Cruz failed to stop at a stop sign. Cruz and his passenger were taken to Mercer Health with minor injuries. Ebbing was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital. The sheriff's office Crash Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate, when the case is complete the information will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible charges.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
FOX59

Silver Alert declared for Wabash man

WABASH, Ind. — The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 86-year-old man. Ernest Dehart is 5’9″ and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes. Ernest is missing from Wabash, Indiana. […]
WABASH, IN
95.3 MNC

Three people killed, two others hurt in crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County

Three people were killed in a crash on County Road 38, west of County Road 17 in Elkhart County. The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of Lapaz, went off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a structure, causing the vehicle to roll, coming to rest right side up in the roadway. All of the the occupants were ejected.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
hometownstations.com

Possible electrical fire severely damages Lima home

Lima, OH - A possible electrical fire could be to blame for severely damaging a northside Lima home Tuesday night. Lima firefighters were called out 567 Hazel Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The two people that lived at the home were able to get out without injuries. Investigators say the fire started in the attic, but because of fire, smoke, and water damage the home is unlivable. The Red Cross was called in to help the residents with temporary housing. The fire is still under investigation.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Delphos man facing charges after incident at Cairo Grain Elevator

MEDIA RELEASE 11-8-2022 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On October 29, 2022 at approximately 6:09PM Allen County Deputies were dispatched to the Cairo Grain Elevator. A male, later identified as Derek D. Tussing (DOB 3-10-1991) of Delphos, had tried to pull a female out of her car. When he was not successful at that, he got into a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Then, at a high rate of speed, Mr. Tussing drove the vehicle directly into the grain elevator entrance, striking grain elevator employee Richard Stemen. Mr. Stemen was life flighted to a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries.
DELPHOS, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
