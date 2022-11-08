Mercer County (WLIO) - A Coldwater teen was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Mercer County. 18-year-old Grant Ebbing sustained serious injuries in the crash that happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of SR 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. Ebbing’s pickup truck was struck by a car driven by 27-year-old Angel Martinez Cruz of St. Henry when Cruz failed to stop at a stop sign. Cruz and his passenger were taken to Mercer Health with minor injuries. Ebbing was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital. The sheriff's office Crash Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate, when the case is complete the information will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible charges.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO