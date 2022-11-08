ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them

Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
People

Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working

Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

DOJ to send poll monitors to 3 Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday it would have election monitors in place at polling sites around the country, including three Georgia counties. The DOJ said the election observers would "monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day and/or in early voting in 64 jurisdictions."
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Nevada election results await tally of mail-in ballots

In Nevada, Democratic incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is in a tight race against Rpublican challenger Adam Laxalt. Election officials say there are still thousands of mail in ballots to be counted and it could take days to complete. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins "Red and Blue" from Las Vegas with the latest.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy