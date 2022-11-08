ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Half of Dentists Say Patients Are Coming to Appointments While High

By Steven Reinberg
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ii2Wa_0j39VYox00

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More and more nervous patients are showing up stoned for dental appointments, often forcing dentists to postpone treatment until the patient sobers up, new survey data shows.

As more states are legalizing marijuana, more than half of dentists (52%) report seeing patients high on weed or other drugs, a new survey from the American Dental Association (ADA) found.

"In my practice, I’m seeing more patients who are openly disclosing marijuana use," said ADA spokeswoman Dr. Tricia Quartey .

Many use marijuana to relax before an appointment, but being high can limit the care dentists can give and result in procedures being postponed, Quartey added.

"When somebody is under the influence, oftentimes we need to give more anesthesia or we may have difficulty with anesthesia," Quartey said. "If you can’t get somebody fully numb, it’s not exactly creating the same experience and lessening the anxiety. You have to stop a visit and send somebody home."

The survey found 56% of dentists did just that, stating that they limit treatment while patients are high.

The data were gleaned from two online surveys, which included over 550 dentists across the United States and just over 1,000 patients. Among patients, the second survey found that 39% said they used marijuana. In addition, 25% of patients said they vaped, and of those respondents, 51% vaped marijuana.

Quartey said dentists should ask their patients if they use marijuana, and patients should discuss their marijuana use with their dentist. The ADA survey found that 67% of patients are comfortable talking to their dentist about marijuana.

"The advice to patients is to not use marijuana prior to an appointment," Quartey said. "You think it’s going to reduce anxiety and it’s not. But if you do, inform your dentist so they can be fully aware of what is going on at the appointment. You should also be aware that the dentist oftentimes cancels the appointment."

Dr. Anna Green, chief pediatric dental resident at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, N.Y., said that it's difficult to treat patients who are high on marijuana or other psychoactive drugs.

"A patient who is under the influence of any type of drug will not be in the sober and healthy mindset to understand treatment and give consent. Usually, a patient will have to be rescheduled and be seen when sober," she said.

And marijuana can cause increased bleeding and complications after dental procedures, Green added.

Marijuana can also increase the risk of periodontal disease and dry mouth. “If you know of a patient who uses marijuana, it is important to inform them of all the oral health risk factors they may encounter if they continue to use,” she noted.

In addition, patients who use marijuana may have an increased risk for cavities. “Most users, in general, have poorer oral health and hygiene,” Green said.

People who use marijuana are also prone to higher heart rate, anxiety and hyperactivity. "This may lead to increased dental stress in the chair. This also makes the use of epinephrine in local anesthetics a potential life-threatening risk," Green warned.

"It is important to educate your patients of the adverse effects of marijuana use while stressing the importance of routine dental visits, oral hygiene and a healthy diet," she said.

More information

For more on oral health and marijuana, head to the American Dental Association .

SOURCES: Tricia Quartey, DDS, spokeswoman, American Dental Association; Anna Green, DDS, chief pediatric dental resident, Cohen Children’s Medical Center, Queens, N.Y.; American Dental Association, survey, Nov. 7, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

Why disabled patients struggle to find doctors

This story originally featured on Undark. Ben Salentine, associate director of health sciences managed care at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, hasn’t been weighed in more than a decade. His doctors “just kind of guess,” his weight, he said, because they don’t have a wheelchair-accessible scale.
scitechdaily.com

Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction

Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
Joel Eisenberg

Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored

Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
KXLY

Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
FLORIDA STATE
Healthline

Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety

Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medical News Today

Chronic pain: Non-opioid drug candidates could offer relief without addiction

Due to the risk of addiction associated with the prolonged use of prescription opioids, there is an urgent need for non-opioid alternatives for the treatment of chronic pain. Drugs such as dexmedetomidine that bind to the norepinephrine alpha-2a (α2a) adrenergic receptor are effective analgesics, but their sedative effects limit their widespread use.
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
UPI News

Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause

It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
SheKnows

What Is Medical Gaslighting—& How to Determine If It’s Happening to You

When Monty started feeling pain in her knee, she knew something was wrong and told her primary care physician at her annual appointment. Her doctor, however, did not seem concerned. Instead of examining Monty’s knee, her doctor told her to lose weight to take the pressure off her knee and she would be fine. As her knee pain worsened, she was able to do less and less physical activity and subsequently gained more weight. The advice was always the same, just lose weight. The pain became so bad that she started having mobility issues and eventually switched to a different primary care physician who took the time to thoroughly examine her knee. Monty had torn her MCL years before. Due to lack of proper care, it healed improperly and is now something that will impact her for the rest of her life.
The Herald News

Gene Therapy Used for First Time to Correct Fatal Illness Before Birth

THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Doctors are hopeful that an innovative treatment performed before birth may help children born with the rare genetic, and often fatal, condition called Pompe disease. A thriving Canadian toddler is evidence that treatment while still in the womb offers better outcomes. Doctors from the United States and Canada published a case study Nov. 9 in the New England Journal of Medicine detailing their...
MedicalXpress

Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction

Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
Carolyn Rosenblatt

How To Advocate For Aging Parents With Their Doctors

If there is an aging loved one in your life, chances are they’ve got some chronic medical conditions. Heart disease, high blood pressure, respiratory disease, and other common issues bring them to the doctor. And the primary care doctor makes referrals to specialists. Each specialist focuses on their area of expertise and prescribes medications to treat what they see: keep it from getting worse or prevent crises caused by the condition. Before long, your aging parent is taking a dozen or more pills a day, sometimes three or four times a day.
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Nov. 10, 2022​

Can sex trigger an asthma attack? When it comes to the risk of having an asthma attack, vigorous sex is akin to walking up two flights of stairs, the author of a new study noted. Read more Your smartphone is a haven for allergens. A high school student's science project found that cellphones are often loaded with cat and dog allergens, bacteria and fungi. Read more U.S. immigrants' taxes, premiums far exceed expenditures on health care. The study puts to rest the notion that immigrants are freeloaders in the American health care system, researchers say. Read more
The Herald News

For Pregnant Women and Their Newborns, COVID Vaccine Offers Better Protection Than Prior Infection

THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 while pregnant provides higher levels of antibodies for both mom and baby than catching the virus does, a new study finds. When pregnant women received one of the two available mRNA vaccines, researchers found that the women had 10-fold higher antibody concentrations than those who were infected naturally. The research team from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Herald News

Leg Artery Disease Can Lead to Amputation, But a Surgery May Help Prevent That

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors know a lot about the best ways to treat heart attacks and strokes, but until now they really didn’t have this kind of information for peripheral artery disease (PAD). Affecting as many as 10 million people in the United States, PAD is marked by a plaque buildup in the arteries of the legs, causing pain and trouble walking. More than 10% of people with PAD develop chronic limb-threatening ischemia, which increases their risk for amputation and death. ...
The Herald News

Doctors Use CRISPR Technology to Boost Cancer Immunotherapy

THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Gene editing has for the first time produced modified immune cells finely honed to target and attack cancer cells, researchers say. A team used the gene editing tool CRISPR to alter immune cells drawn from 16 patients who had a variety of solid cancers, including colon, breast and lung. According to a report in the journal Nature, the genes of these immune cells...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy