Election day turnout already hits 4K in 3 counties

More than 4,000 voters have already cast in-person ballots in today's election in Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties as overall turnout approaches that in the 2018 mid-term election.

In Pasquotank, 1,236 in-person votes had been cast at the county's nine precincts as of 10 a.m. In Camden, the figure was 510 at the county's three polling sites. In Currituck, the figure was 2,354.

In Pasquotank County, the Providence (265), Nixonton (215) and Mt. Hermon (205) precincts were seeing the largest turnout today while the city's four precincts are seeing the lowest. According to the Pasquotank Board of Elections, the city's East precinct had seen 88 voters as of 10 a.m., while the North precinct had seen 84, the South precinct 66 and the West precinct 58.

A total of 8,632 one-stop votes and 377 absentee mail-in ballots also have been cast in Pasquotank. Combined with today's turnout thus far, that's more than 10,000 ballots cast in the election.

Pasquotank Elections Director Emma Tate called today's turnout, the one-stop voting turnout and mail-in ballot totals "pretty good" for a mid-term election.

By comparison, 13,579 votes were cast in Pasquotank in the state Senate District election in 2018, and 19,897 were cast in the presidential election in 2020.

In Camden, the South Mills precinct was seeing the biggest turnout so far: 219 voters. Courthouse precinct was next with 161 voters while Shiloh had seen 130.

Polls will remain open statewide until 7:30 p.m.