Week 11 Chiefs vs. Chargers Matchup Flexed to Sunday Night Football

Kansas City has yet another high-profile game on the national stage this season.

Whenever the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers square off, the NFL world knows that fireworks will ensue between the two AFC West foes. While Kansas City doesn't travel to Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium for a couple more weeks, the looming Week 11 matchup is officially getting the prime-time treatment.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network , the Chiefs vs. Chargers game that was previously scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CST will now be flexed to NBC's Sunday Night Football . This move replaces Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, as the two games will now flip spots on the broadcast schedule for the week.

Flex alert! The Week 11 Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, November 20 will be played at 8:20 PM ET on NBC and the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game will move to 4:25 PM ET on CBS, the NFL announced today. - Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:04 a.m. CST

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Kansas City was set up with five prime-time games. Four of them — Week 2 against the Chargers, Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans — had already been played. The Chiefs still have a Week 14 Sunday night outing against the Denver Broncos on the docket, although it could end up being subject to the NFL's flex scheduling rules in due time.

Here is a further explanation of flexed games for non-Thursday or Monday games directly from the NFL :

"Flexible scheduling" will be used in Weeks 11-18. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-17, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time. For Week 18, two Saturday games and the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to January 9. The schedule does not list Saturday games or a Sunday night game in Week 18, but games with playoff implications will be moved to those time slots. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives "surprise" teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

The first time the Chiefs and Chargers squared off against one another this season, Kansas City completed a thrilling comeback to win by a final score of 27-24. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert went toe-to-toe, once again reminding the NFL of why they're two of the best young signal-callers in the sport. With the opportunity to get them back on the biggest stage for Sunday football, the league pounced on the opportunity and will find out if the flex was worth it once Week 11 rolls around.

