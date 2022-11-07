Read full article on original website
American Arborvitae vs. Emerald Green: What’s the Difference?
American Arborvitae vs. Emerald Green: What's the Difference?. Do you know what the large green bush that’s always used for hedges and grows into a tall, slender, bushy tree is called?. Although you may not recognize the name American Arborvitae, you definitely know this plant!. There are many different...
Asiatic Lily vs. Daylily: Key Differences to Know
Popular lily varieties for gardens worldwide include the beautiful and beloved daylilies and Asiatic lilies. Between daylilies and other types of lilies, there are both parallels and distinctions. One of the simplest lilies to grow is the Asiatic kind. Asiatic lilies are a vibrant addition to any garden and are exceptionally resilient, soil-type indifferent, and stake-free. Daylilies are frequently referred to as the ideal perennial because they require little upkeep and can grow in practically any type of soil. The care and cultivation of daylilies and Asiatic lilies are similar, yet they differ greatly in other ways.
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
Discover the Largest Horse Ever Recorded
One of the finest studied evolutionary histories in all of paleontology is that of the horse. The history of the horse family Equidae began in the Eocene Epoch, which lasted from roughly 56 million to 33.9 million years ago. The earliest records of horses can be traced back to the Hyrcotherium breed, fossils of which have been found in parts of North America and Europe. One interesting fact about this early breed of horses is that they were very small and miniature compared to modern horses.
Hydrangea Tree vs Hydrangea Bush: Key Differences
A tree in bloom is a beautiful addition to the garden. However, it appears really stunning when the flowers are grouped into enormous inflorescences. Tree hydrangeas have grown to be highly popular in recent years because not many trees can produce this look. Do hydrangea trees actually exist, though? Why...
Our First Full Look At China’s Own ‘Mother Of All Bombs’
PLAIt could be a thermobaric weapon, like the GBU-43/B 'Mother of All Bombs' used to destroy targets with devastating blast waves and heat.
Are Mosquitos Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained
Are Mosquitos Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Mosquitos are pests, and many believe they are nocturnal insects that feast on humans during the nighttime. Although this is true for some species, it is not valid for all. Some of these insects are active during the day, so are mosquitos nocturnal or diurnal? We did some in-depth research to determine whether mosquitos are nocturnal or diurnal. We explored the sleep behavior of mosquitos, and this is what we found.
Discover the 8 Fastest-Growing Evergreen Trees
Are you looking to plant an evergreen tree for your yard or property and don’t know where to start? Perhaps you enjoy trees and want to learn what the fastest-growing evergreen trees are? In this article, we’ll tell you about the 8 fastest growing evergreen trees and all the basics you need to know to plant them!
Discover the Deepest Lake in Florida
You may be familiar with some of the largest lakes in Florida like Lake Okeechobee or Lake George but what is the deepest lake in Florida? Some of the deepest lakes in the world are in the top of collapsed volcanoes. Others were formed thousands of years ago by melting glaciers. What caused the formation of the deepest lake in Florida? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Florida.
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
Real-Life Aquaman Chases Lizard Into the Water and Pulls It Out Barehanded
Real-Life Aquaman Chases Lizard Into the Water and Pulls It Out Barehanded. Some people are really good at the weirdest things, including catching lizards in the water. When it comes to the content of this particular video, there isn’t much that is clear except for the fact that the person who jumps into the water is quite skilled at catching reptiles. Also, they are pretty adept at fishing with their bare hands- do we have a new Aquaman in the making?
Watch This Croc Wrangler Bait a Giant With Their Bare Hands
Have you ever wanted to see a giant living legend like a crocodile first-hand? Well, that’s sort of what this particular video illustrates! Two Australian wildlife experts enjoy an up close and personal experience with apparently the biggest crocodile either party has ever seen. But they don’t just observe this dinosaur; they have a bit of fun with it too!
Broad Beans vs. Lima Beans
If you enjoy growing your own vegetables or cooking with healthy ingredients, you may be interested in learning more about broad beans and lima beans. As members of the legume family, these plants share some similarities in growing characteristics, flowering, and seed production. However, they also contain notable differences, and knowing these differences will help you distinguish the plants and their seeds from each other, as well as safely eat their beans.
Discover 3 Fascinating Extinct Cat Breeds!
Approximately 31.9 million households in the United States have a pet cat! In fact, one in four American homes have at least one. Cats are very smart and lovable animals that have been important companions to humans for thousands of years. Over the millennia, many cat breeds have come and gone and the cats we see today may not be the same types that our great-great-grandparents saw years ago. This article will investigate the interesting history of domestic cats, their relationships with humans, and three particularly interesting extinct cat breeds!
Guinea Pig Cages: How to Pick the Right Size
Guinea pigs are household favorite pets in many countries, including the United States! In other countries, such as Peru and Bolivia, they may be a common snack. If you decide to keep one as a pet away from the dinner table, there are a number of things you must consider. One important factor is how to make the best possible home for your guinea pig. More specifically, you may wonder which hutch or cage you should get and what size it needs to be. This article will break down everything you need to know to find the right size cage for your guinea pigs!
Abyssinian Guinea Pig
5-15 Grass lands, mountains, hills. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Abyssinian Guinea Pig Pictures. View all of our Abyssinian Guinea Pig pictures in the gallery.
Limelight Hydrangea Shrubs vs. Limelight Hydrangea Trees
Hydrangea paniculata is one of the most popular hydrangea varieties and is famous for blossoming with large flower heads that start out a striking green color in the summer. This unique green shade is why they gained the name “limelight.” Throughout the summer, the bright green flowers turn white. As the summer season closes, the flowers will eventually turn into an autumn shade of pink.
Watch a Bunch of Tourists Bait an 18-Foot Saltwater Crocodile
Watch a Bunch of Tourists Bait an 18-Foot Saltwater Crocodile. Some of the most impressive crocodile footage on the web is of saltwater crocodiles. These magnificent creatures are the largest of all the crocodiles and are the biggest reptiles on the planet. So it is unsurprising that humans do not like to get too close to them! As a result, most of the footage is captured from boats as we see here. The giant 18-foot-long croc has been lured towards the tourists with some fresh meat on a rope.
