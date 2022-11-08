ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Lynn Whitney
1d ago

I hate to break it everyone reading this…but regardless of WHO wins, it’s only going to be MORE OF THE SAME. These politicians get in there, and make sure that they carry out the agenda of the extremely wealthy folks (DONORS) who got them installed into those positions. It’s the same old, corrupt, predictable, tragic story. I’m only telling it like it is.

kc kull
1d ago

It's so funny that the Dems run on Equity... yet two white women beat out a Hispanic woman & an Asian man. js

Erick López
2d ago

it's ok we all know how this is going to go....Vega is going to be winning by a landslide then the count will stop for water pipes bursting or machines that need maintenance then the CIA agent will mysteriously have the lead.

