The new Blue Dogs album “Big Dreamers” is the band’s first release in 16 years. It’s chock full of acoustic-electric Americana rock, country twang, catchy melodies and even a full-on bluegrass tune featuring dobro master Jerry Douglas (“The Road You Don’t”). If you’re a fan of the band, which has been together since 1987, this is all good news because “Big Dreamers” sounds exactly like vintage Blue Dogs.

GREER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO