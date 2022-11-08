Read full article on original website
Hub City Hog Fest to return to downtown Spartanburg
The Hub City Hog Fest will surround several roads near Morgan Square. A barbeque contest will take place as a way to benefit Mobile Meals of Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close this weekend, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close its doors this weekend after decades in business, according to the owner. Addy Sulley, owner of Addy’s Dutch Café and Restaurant at 17 E. Coffee St., posted "the sad news" to Facebook Tuesday. "We'll be open for...
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
greenvillejournal.com
SCCT Gala raises over $105K, retiring executive director Debbie Bell receives Order of the Palmetto
South Carolina Children’s Theatre raised more than $105,000 and welcomed 300 guests at its 35th Anniversary Gala on Oct. 29 at its facility at 153 Augusta St. in downtown Greenville. The event also featured speeches and video presentations honoring SCCT’s history and paid tribute to the theater’s retiring executive...
spartanburg.com
Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites
History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
FOX Carolina
Upstate breweries react after co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery dies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate breweries are mourning the loss of one of co-founders of Thomas Creek Brewery after he lost his battle with cancer. According to a Facebook post, Tom Davis, co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery, was diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer on October 19 and brought home on hospice care.
greenvillejournal.com
Hampton III Gallery to host exhibition of South Carolina artist Brian Rutenberg
An exhibition of South Carolina native Brian Rutenberg’s works will open Nov. 10 at Hampton III Gallery in Taylors. The show, which will run through Dec. 31 both in-person at 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. and online, will feature a variety of Rutenberg’s paintings and prints. Since 1985, Rutenberg...
greenvillejournal.com
Milestone: Open Studios continues to paint itself anew after 20 years
In 2002, a group of artists pitched an idea to the Metropolitan Arts Council to promote Greenville’s growing visual arts scene. With a budget of just $7,500, MAC held its first Open Studios: a free, self-guided tour for people to visit 50 artists’ studios located across the Upstate.
FOX Carolina
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Spartanburg Veterans Day events
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg officials said a Veterans Day parade set for Friday has been canceled due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole - but other activities will go on as planned. The parade was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Church Street but will no longer take...
WYFF4.com
Adam Sandler reschedules Greenville concert, blaming Tropical Storm Nicole
The scheduled Greenville concert of Hollywood superstar and comedian Adam Sandler will not take place as planned, venue officials said Tuesday. Sandler, along with a surprise guest, was set to perform Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Venue officials posted to Facebook Tuesday saying the show has been rescheduled...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC
Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
Veterans honored at weekend event in the Upstate
Veterans Day is coming up this Friday and a ceremony was in the Upstate to honor past and present members of the military, this past weekend.
greenville.com
City of Greenville to Host e-Waste Recycling and Shredding Event on Saturday, Nov. 12th
The City of Greenville will host a Shredding & E-Waste Recycling Event on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Public Works campus, located at 475 Fairforest Way. At this free event, residents can dispose of unwanted electronics and have their sensitive documents destroyed and...
WYFF4.com
Greenville brewery cofounder battling cancer dies, family says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022: The family of Tom Davis said he died Tuesday night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. A community of beer brewers came together to honor someone they say helped bring craft beer to the Upstate. Tom Davis is...
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties, Nov. 8
For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Darath Mackie of Lee & Associates Greenville/Spartanburg represented the landlord, Mill Store Holdings LLC, in the lease of 1,593 square...
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate Beat: The Blue Dogs play show in Greer
The new Blue Dogs album “Big Dreamers” is the band’s first release in 16 years. It’s chock full of acoustic-electric Americana rock, country twang, catchy melodies and even a full-on bluegrass tune featuring dobro master Jerry Douglas (“The Road You Don’t”). If you’re a fan of the band, which has been together since 1987, this is all good news because “Big Dreamers” sounds exactly like vintage Blue Dogs.
greenvillejournal.com
Augusta Road Business Association to host annual Holiday Open House
Augusta Road Business Association, a coalition of businesses and residents who work together to establish a unified voice for the community along the Augusta Road corridor, will host its annual Holiday Open House at various businesses in Greenville on Nov. 13. The event, which will from 1-5 p.m. on Augusta...
FOX Carolina
South Carolina high school football games rescheduled
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Gray Court-Owings set to host 1st fall festival
The inaugural Gray Court-Owings Fall Festival set for this Saturday from 3-7 p.m. will feature the usual trappings of community fests – music, vendors, food and fun. But it is also unique with four locations in downtown Gray Court, downtown Owings, First Baptist Church of Gray Court and Ole Blue Truck Farm.
