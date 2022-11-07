Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
What Is Reverse Osmosis Water, And How Is It Different?
If you ever take the time to look at the back of your bottled water, you may notice that it says “filtered by reverse osmosis”. Regardless of what brand of bottled water you may prefer to purchase, many will see some variation of this sense. However, what is reverse osmosis water exactly? Not many people know, which is why we created this complete guide to help you better understand the process behind your water.
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
a-z-animals.com
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
Phys.org
New research shows ancestral Māori adapted quickly in the face of rapid climate change
When the ancestors of Māori made landfall in Aotearoa some 750 years ago, it marked the final stop of the greatest expansion of human migration in prehistory. Much of their story—exactly when they arrived and where they initially settled, how quickly the population grew, and how they sustained themselves and adapted during rapidly changing climate conditions—has remained elusive until now.
Lake Mead's Dire Drought-Stricken Future Foreshadowed at Deadpool Reservoir
Water levels at a hydropower plant in Spain have now reached below the 23 percent needed to produce electricity, due to a severe, prolonged drought.
cdrecycler.com
EPA signals changes to truck emissions standards
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is planning to propose new standards governing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from heavy trucks, reports Reuters. In March, the EPA issued a rule setting more stringent standards to reduce GHG pollution from heavy-duty trucks and other large vehicles beginning in the model year 2027, the agency says. However, those standards may be revised in light of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) passage during the summer.
CNBC
We'll have a problem in the Northeast if we face a polar vortex this winter, says utility CEO
Eversource CEO Joe Nolan joins 'The Exchange' to discuss the challenges for natural gas supply as we head toward winter. Last month, Nolan wrote a letter to President Joe Biden urging for energy assistance.
studyfinds.org
Common chemical in household products found in sewage — may be causing rise in antibiotic resistance
TORONTO, Ontario — A common, bacteria-fighting ingredient in soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products may be the reason for the recent increase in antibiotic-resistant germs. Researchers from the University of Toronto discovered that triclosan is the predominant antibiotic sitting in Canada’s sewage sludge. With so much of the chemical floating...
Phys.org
Chemists create an 'artificial photosynthesis' system ten times more efficient than existing systems
For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth's climate. "The biggest challenge many people don't realize...
a-z-animals.com
What Percent of The Earth Is Water, and How Much Is There?
Have you ever wondered what percent of the Earth is water? If you look at a map, it seems like most of the planet is aquatic. And that’s just looking at the oceans! There are also hundreds of thousands of lakes, rivers, and streams to consider when you’re looking at all the water on Earth.
These engineered viruses are delivering DNA to E.coli instead of killing it- here's why
In an ironic twist, researchers used viruses engineered with the CRISPR-Cas system to alter bacterial defense mechanisms and edit their genomes selectively in complex environments. Significantly, the novel approach may help address the pressing issue of antibiotic resistance. The CRISPR Conundrum. CRISPR is a gene-editing tool that allows scientists to...
Navy Times
Tricare fee increases for 2023 revealed
Some military families will see a rise in their health care costs come January, even as they’re stretching their dollars to cover higher prices for food, fuel and other necessities. Generally, if you’ve been paying out-of-pocket for Tricare in 2022, you’ll pay extra in 2023. Active duty...
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
a-z-animals.com
Are Mosquitos Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained
Are Mosquitos Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Mosquitos are pests, and many believe they are nocturnal insects that feast on humans during the nighttime. Although this is true for some species, it is not valid for all. Some of these insects are active during the day, so are mosquitos nocturnal or diurnal? We did some in-depth research to determine whether mosquitos are nocturnal or diurnal. We explored the sleep behavior of mosquitos, and this is what we found.
Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks
Members of a Republican Congressional delegation took the stage at this year's U.N. climate talks Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels
agritechtomorrow.com
Regen Ag Lab Licenses BeCrop® Technology for deeper biological soil analysis
Biome Makers and Regen Ag Lab announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will expand biological soil health analyses in North America. The agreement brings together Regen Ag Lab, a laboratory focused on regenerative agriculture, and Biome Makers, a global agtech leader providing soil intelligence with BeCrop® technology, the world's largest database of taxonomic references of microorganisms.
A Homeowner’s Guide To Furnaces
I had a rough initiation into the world of furnace maintenance. I purchased my first home in 2003, but its gas furnace looked like it was manufactured during the Carter administration. It cost a huge amount of money to operate and habitually switched itself off at inopportune times. We gave it a nickname, Clarice, because we had to visit so frequently to relight the pilot light.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 8 Fastest-Growing Evergreen Trees
Are you looking to plant an evergreen tree for your yard or property and don’t know where to start? Perhaps you enjoy trees and want to learn what the fastest-growing evergreen trees are? In this article, we’ll tell you about the 8 fastest growing evergreen trees and all the basics you need to know to plant them!
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
Comments / 0