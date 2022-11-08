ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

By Patrick Herron
 2 days ago
(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Update: Kimari Monique Williams has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kimari Monique Williams, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Williams was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Detectives Investigate Burglary of Middle School; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a burglary that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Silver Spring International Middle School in the 300 block of Wayne Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying him.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Victim’s Identities Released as Detectives Investigate Double Fatality on School Drive

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a double pedestrian fatality that occurred on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers from the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg City Police Departments along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch Road for the report of two pedestrians struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
MCPD: Nineteen-Year-Old Dead Following Piney Branch Shooting

Per MCPD: A 19-year-old Hyattsville man is dead following a shooting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch. At approximately 3:58 a.m., 3rd district officers responded to the location for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers initially located three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Two males were taken to area hospitals, in serious but stable condition.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Concern for Missing 23-Year-Old Woman

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Rockville Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Natasha Mukuka, a missing 23-year-old from Rockville. Mukuka was last seen on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the 12000 block of Village Square Terrace. Mukuka is approximately 5-feet,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Update: Detectives Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Major Crimes Division are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, November 10, 2022, in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. At approximately 5:56 p.m., officers from the 3rd district responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
FAIRFAX, VA
Teen Hospitalized In Critical Condition Following Daytime Shooting In Prince George's: Police

Authorities say that a 13-year-old boy suffered critical injuries during a mid-afternoon shooting in Maryland. At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Jameson Street, where there was a reported shooting, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Germantown Man Arrested and Charged with Capital One Bank Robbery

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 24-year-old Kevin Figueroa-Funez, of Germantown, with the Capital One Bank robbery that occurred on November 8, 2022, in the 10200 block of River Rd. in Potomac. At approximately, 1:51 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the location for the report of a bank robbery that just occurred.
GERMANTOWN, MD

