Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Update: Kimari Monique Williams has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kimari Monique Williams, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Williams was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane in Silver Spring.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Burglary of Middle School; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a burglary that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Silver Spring International Middle School in the 300 block of Wayne Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identities Released as Detectives Investigate Double Fatality on School Drive
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a double pedestrian fatality that occurred on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers from the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg City Police Departments along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch Road for the report of two pedestrians struck.
fox5dc.com
Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home
OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Nineteen-Year-Old Dead Following Piney Branch Shooting
Per MCPD: A 19-year-old Hyattsville man is dead following a shooting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch. At approximately 3:58 a.m., 3rd district officers responded to the location for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers initially located three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Two males were taken to area hospitals, in serious but stable condition.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing 23-Year-Old Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Rockville Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Natasha Mukuka, a missing 23-year-old from Rockville. Mukuka was last seen on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the 12000 block of Village Square Terrace. Mukuka is approximately 5-feet,...
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Major Crimes Division are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, November 10, 2022, in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. At approximately 5:56 p.m., officers from the 3rd district responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police: Man armed with large landscaping rock fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax Co.
OAKTON, Va. — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia. A man was pronounced dead at...
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
Police: 28-year-old arrested in connection with 19 separate burglaries across DC
WASHINGTON — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for close to 20 burglary incidents that happened across the District in October and December of 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department said during the burglaries, suspects forcibly entered the building and once inside attempted to or took property before leaving the scene.
13-year-old boy critically hurt in shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting of a 13-year-old boy that took place late Tuesday afternoon in Hillcrest Heights. It happened in the 2100 block of Jameson St. around 5:20 p.m. When officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department arrived, they found the boy with […]
93-year-old man killed in crash in Fairfax
It was determined that the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry heading west on Old Keene Mill Road tried to turn left onto Huntsman Boulevard and collided a Dodge Journey SUV heading east on Old Keene Mill Road.
foxbaltimore.com
Help police find missing 15-year-old girl, last seen in Middle River
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find missing 15-year-old John-ta Griffin. She stands at 5'7 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say Griffin was last seen wearing all-black clothing in Middle River. The department asks anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
Police release photos of persons of interest after teen injured in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
Homeowner shoots, kills man on his property in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after police said a homeowner shot him on his Oakton property on Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. There was an altercation in the homeowner’s yard before the homeowner went back into his room. Police […]
Fox 19
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee
FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
Teen Hospitalized In Critical Condition Following Daytime Shooting In Prince George's: Police
Authorities say that a 13-year-old boy suffered critical injuries during a mid-afternoon shooting in Maryland. At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Jameson Street, where there was a reported shooting, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
BPD investigating stabbing incident, victim lost his hand
Baltimore Police are investigating a cutting incident where a man lost his right hand. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with injuries sustained from a sharp edged weapon.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Man Arrested and Charged with Capital One Bank Robbery
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 24-year-old Kevin Figueroa-Funez, of Germantown, with the Capital One Bank robbery that occurred on November 8, 2022, in the 10200 block of River Rd. in Potomac. At approximately, 1:51 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the location for the report of a bank robbery that just occurred.
