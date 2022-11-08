Read full article on original website
The Latest Breakthroughs That Could Improve Kidney Cancer Treatment
New medications are helping patients with kidney cancer live longer
American Cancer Society Responds to NEJM Colonoscopy Study
The New England Journal of Medicine researchers examined the effectiveness of colonoscopy for colorectal cancer screening. Below, the American Cancer Society responds to that NEJM study:. Dr. Karen Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer at the American Cancer Society: “Preventive cancer screenings are the best and most trusted way to save lives....
MedicalXpress
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Mortality: Causes and Risks
Age, smoking, and exposure to toxins are just some of the factors that increase your risk of dying from bladder cancer. But many of the known risks are preventable. type of cancer in the United States, but it ranks eighth in terms of types of cancer that lead to death.
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
Healthline
Parathyroid Cancer: Everything You Should Know
Parathyroid cancer is a very rare type of cancer, leading to fragile and painful bones, digestive trouble, and kidney stones. Less than 100 people receive a diagnosis in the United States each year. This cancer grows in your parathyroid glands and causes your body to overproduce an important hormone called parathyroid hormone.
MedicalXpress
Novel gene-editing therapy shows promise for patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy
A single IV infusion of NTLA-2001, a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing therapy, significantly reduced circulating transthyretin (TTR) protein levels in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy, a progressive and fatal cause of heart failure, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
Healthline
Dermatomyositis and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Dermatomyositis is an inflammatory disease that mainly affects the muscles and skin. While there’s no cure for dermatomyositis, the condition can be managed through measures like medications and physical therapy. Having dermatomyositis is associated with various complications and risks. One of these is an increased likelihood of developing cancers,...
News-Medical.net
New breakthrough could help spot lung cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes
Scientists investigating the mechanics of the early stages of lung cancer have identified a new potential treatment, which could also aid early detection of the disease. Levels of a key protein – called TLR2 – in tumors was found to predict a patient's survival after being diagnosed with lung cancer, a study shows.
MedicalXpress
Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer
Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
Personalized Cancer Treatment Edges Closer With CRISPR Trial Success
A new cancer treatment that trains the patient's own immune system to target tumor cells has been developed and successfully trialed in human cancer patients. The therapy uses the CRISPR-Cas9 system for genetic engineering and paves the way for future advances in personalized cancer treatment. Survival rates vary significantly between...
MedicalXpress
Understanding lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Each year, more people die from lung cancer than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined, according to the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S., and the...
targetedonc.com
Bemarituzumab Prolongs Survival in FGFR2b-Overexpressing Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Results from bemarituzumab in the phase 2 FIGHT study hint that FGFR2b may be a new target of interest in gastric cancer. Treatment with bemarituzumab plus combination chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, FGFR2b-overexpressing, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in the FIGHT study (NCT03694522) achieved promising clinical efficacy.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies molecular basis of resistance to one of the main treatments for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that affects plasma cells, the blood cells involved in the production of antibodies. It is the second most common hematologic cancer, accounting for 2% of all cancers of hematologic origin. Multiple myeloma is usually treated with a class of drugs called proteasome inhibitors,...
New protein discovery could aid in lung cancer treatment
According to a recent study, the levels of a protein named "TLR2" in tumors can indicate whether a patient would survive after being diagnosed with lung cancer, according to a press release published by the University of Edinburgh. A collaboration of researchers from the University of Edinburgh, University College London,...
targetedonc.com
Overview of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in NSCLC
Antigen-presenting cells (APCs) activate T-cell receptors via the major histocompatibility complex, but T-cell activation is ultimately controlled by costimulatory and coinhibitory molecules on T cells.1 Molecules that costimulate T-cell activation include CD28, ICOS, and TNFRSF4.2 Coinhibitory molecules that reduce T-cell activation include CTLA-4, PD-1, T-cell receptor with Ig and ITIM domains protein, LAG-3, TIM-3, BTLA.3 These coinhibitory receptors act as immune checkpoints, downregulating T-cell activation.1.
