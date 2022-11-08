Read full article on original website
NHL
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
The Vegas Golden Knights are on the longest win streak in the NHL
This victory marks VGK’s eighth win. The Golden Knights now have the longest win streak in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Martin Deserves More Starts in Net Than Demko
Since Spencer Martin joined the Vancouver Canucks, all he has done is pick up points. In 10 career starts, he has a 6-0-4 record and has set a franchise record for the longest point streak by a goalie to begin their tenure with the organization. With Thatcher Demko struggling early in the season, now would be a good time for the Canucks to give the former 2013 third-rounder more starts in net.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Avalanche Preview
Nashville Wraps Up Five-Game Road Trip With Matchup Against the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions. After dropping a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, the Nashville Predators will cap off a five-game road trip with a rematch of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs as they visit the defending champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
theScore
Boudreau: Rutherford's critical comments should motivate Canucks
Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau defended his team, and himself, on Tuesday after president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford made some highly critical comments Monday. Rutherford took aim at the team's structure, stating that its run-and-gun style isn't sustainable long term. Rutherford added he didn't like the Canucks' training...
NHL
Kariya assisted Ducks when they traded for Selanne in 1996
Hall of Fame forward shares other insights in interview with Fischler. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares an interview with Hockey Hall of Famer and former...
NHL
Canes Recall Kochetkov On An Emergency Basis
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis. Forward Ondrej Kase has also been placed on injured reserve.
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings grab point, but fall, 3-2, in shootout to Canadiens
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings saw their three-game winning streak end in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Austin Czarnik scored to tie the game, 1-1, at 16:29 in the first period, but Montreal reclaimed its lead less than three minutes later. Lucas Raymond's third-period tally sent the game to overtime, but Detroit was eventually outlasted in the shootout.
Yardbarker
Report: Travis Green’s $2.7 million contract ‘a factor’ in Canucks’ decision on Boudreau
In the wake of Monday’s explosive interview on Sportsnet 650 with Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford, Donnie & Dhali — The Team hosts Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor discussed the future of Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau on Tuesday’s episode of their show on CHEK TV. Rutherford...
ESPN
Vejmelka sharp in goal, Coyotes beat Sabres 4-1
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. “(Vejmelka) made key saves at key moments,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny...
