Oregon State

The Oregonian

Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate

Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT BURGER IN ROSEBURG OPENS THURSDAY

Nearly twenty months after filing a development application with the City of Roseburg, In-N-Out Burger has announced that its Roseburg location will open on Thursday. The company began initial discussions with city staff regarding the property in October of 2020. The outlet is on Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Morrow County voters show interest in seceding from Oregon into ‘Greater Idaho’

BOARDMAN, Ore. — Residents of Morrow County became the next voters to pass a measure requiring their county commissioners to meet three times per year to consider moving the state border. This reflects one small step in a widescale agenda from Eastern Oregon residents who want to secede from the west side and form ‘Greater Idaho.’ As of the most...
klcc.org

Democrat Tina Kotek will be Oregon’s next governor

Democrat Tina Kotek will be Oregon’s next governor. Kotek and Republican Christie Drazan went to bed late Tuesday, or perhaps early Wednesday, in a race too close to call. But morning returns from Multnomah County and the reality that most of the ballots left to be counted come from Oregon’s most populous county, where Kotek is capturing more than 70% of the vote, have given Kotek enough of a lead that The Oregonian has declared her the winner.
opb.org

A group of Oregon cities are planning to sue the state over wide-ranging climate rules

Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission adopted a new set of rules this summer that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state’s eight largest metro areas. The Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules affect several aspects of land use, transportation and development. Among other things, they require cities to remove certain parking mandates, provide more electric vehicle infrastructure, and designate mixed-use “climate-friendly areas” where residents can meet their daily needs without using a car.
ijpr.org

Oregon counties largely vote against psilocybin use

Jackson and Deschutes were the only two counties in the state to vote in favor of allowing psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath, and Josephine counties voted down local measures. A growing health movement is using psilocybin to treat PTSD, severe depression, and substance use disorder. A...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon ticket wins $1 million in Powerball

For the second time in less than a week, someone in Oregon has won $1 million in Powerball. It came as someone in California won the record $2.04 billion prize. The Powerball website said there were 22 winners in 16 states of a $1 million prize for having all five white ball numbers correct.
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
KTVZ

Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes

ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
kptv.com

Track my Oregon or Washington ballot, locate drop box

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and many people have already turned in their ballot. If you want to check the status of your ballot, follow these links:. To find a ballot drop box location near you, visit these links.:. Election results will be posted...
