Eastpointe mayor sued after meltdown over First Amendment at public meeting
Mayor Monique Owens berated residents for trying to criticizer her during a public comment period
Detroit News
Eastpointe meeting devolved into shouting. Then came the lawsuit
Four Eastpointe residents are suing the city and its mayor over how they were treated during public comments portion of council meetings this year, which the women allege violated their First Amendment rights and showed "impermissible viewpoint discrimination." Mary Hall-Rayford, Karen Beltz, Karen Mouradjian and Cindy Federle filed the lawsuit...
Detroit News
Republicans win in competitive Oakland County state House races
Republican candidates, including two incumbents, prevailed in races for the Michigan House of Representatives in three competitive Oakland County districts even as Democrats were poised to win full control of state government for the first time in decades. GOP State Rep. Mike Harris won the 52nd state House district 59%-41%over...
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear.
The Oakland Press
Things ran smoothly on Election Day in Oakland County
Aside from a few isolated incidences that were quickly resolved and did not stop any residents from casting their ballots, there were no widespread election issues reported in Oakland County on Tuesday, according to state and local election officials. Jake Rollow, Michigan Department of State spokesperson, said the office did...
The Oakland Press
Whitmer, Nessel, Benson winning re-election in Oakland County and statewide
Democratic incumbent candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general were easily beating their Republican challengers in Oakland County and statewide Tuesday night. With just under 15% of the Oakland County ballots counted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had 170,403 votes. Her opponent, Tudor Dixon, a talk show host and business...
michiganchronicle.com
2022 Michigan General Election Results
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
Detroit News
Democrat Nate Shannon re-elected in Macomb County's 58th House District
Democratic state Rep. Nate Shannon won re-election in Macomb County's 58th House District, carrying 51% of the vote to Republican challenger Michelle Smith's 49% with 99% of ballots counted. Longtime educator Shannon and business owner Smith both listed education as their top priority. Since taking office in 2019, Shannon, a...
The Oakland Press
Turnout at one northern Oakland County precinct could match 2020 presidential election
At one Oakland County precinct, Tuesday was proving to be one busy election day. Sue Grubba knew interest in Tuesday’s election was high, but when she heard more than 1,000 absentee ballots had been requested from Oakland Township residents, she thought Precinct 7 would be like a typical non-presidential election.
Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats
Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
The Oakland Press
Southfield voters approve advisory question on deer cull
Voters in Southfield overwhelmingly approved an advisory question in Tuesday’s election on reducing the deer population. A total of 32,259 people cast a vote on the proposed deer cull, with 19,909 approving and 12,350 rejecting it, according to the Oakland County Clerk’s Office. The “yes” votes represent about 61% of the total.
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results
A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Haley Stevens re-elected in Michigan’s 11th US House district in Oakland County
Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens has won re-election in Michigan’s 11th U.S. House district covering most of Oakland County, defeating Republican challenger Mark Ambrose. It will be her third term in office. MI U.S. House District 11 (Stevens vs. Ambrose) Candidate. Votes. %. Haley Stevens*(D) 222,84061%. Mark Ambrose(R) 141,02639%. *Incumbent.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak voters carry election beliefs with them to the polls
Royal Oak voters in small but steady lines at the Farmers Market came with their ID to get their ballots Tuesday morning. Some came alone, others showed up with children or other relatives and friends. But those willing to talk also carried election hopes and beliefs when they showed up.
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District.
Michigan's legislature, governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in nearly 40 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Detroit News
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
Ballot counting continues in Detroit with higher than expected turnout
Many races in Michigan are still too close to call as of Wednesday morning, and results are still coming in for some areas, including the City of Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Young Michigan voters played big role in 2022 midterm election
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Young voters played a big role in the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan. "Voting, I think, is the one way our voice is heard toward something," said Delsa Lopez, a student at the University of Michigan. Students here at the University of Michigan waited...
