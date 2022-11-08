ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rochester, NY

iheart.com

Man Hospitalized After Bay St. Shooting

A Rochester man is in the hospital, after a shooting late this morning on the city's northeast side. Police say the man in his 20s took a round to the upper body just before 11 on Bay Street, between North Goodman Street and Portland Avenue. He walked into Rochester General...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash

A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Deputy on administrative duty following fatal crash involving teen

East Rochester, N.Y. — A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative duty following a fatal crash involving a teenager. Shortly after midnight Saturday, an officer from the East Rochester Police Department responded to a crash on Bluff Drive near Garfield Avenue and found the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Honeoye Falls, dead.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest was made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel. Investigators say the man responsible set a series of fires around the city. We just got word in the last 10 minutes that the guy was arrested today. The man was identified as 39-year-old Isaac Lynch, of Rochester. He’s charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Fairport Woman Indicted on Multiple Charges in Fatal 390 Crash

A Fairport woman has been indicted on multiple charges in a fatal crash last month on 390. Authorities say 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli was drunk when she rolled over her vehicle, killing 22-year-old passenger Gianna Chapman of Parma. Cafarelli is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and DWI.
FAIRPORT, NY
iheart.com

Woman Facing More Charges for Fatal Crash in Webster

There are more charges in a fatal crash in Webster. Police say 36-year-old Jennifer Alexander was drunk and high in April of last year when she turned in front of 62-year-old Scott Moss at Klem and Five Mile Line Roads. The District Attorney's office says Alexander's original trial ended in...
WEBSTER, NY
iheart.com

CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl

A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot

UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
ROCHESTER, NY

